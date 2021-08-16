Council lays 44 charges over Waikato landfill fire

The Puke Coal site had an ongoing fire from August 2020 and it prompted hundreds of complaints from nearby residents, the council said.

Charges have been laid over a landfill fire that nearby Waikato residents made hundreds of complaints about.

The fire at the Puke Coal landfill site at Pukemiro, west of Huntly, has had an ongoing fire since August 2020, and Waikato Regional Council has laid 44 charges, the council said in a statement on Monday.

They are against one company and one individual, “relating to activities at the Puke Coal landfill site”.

After an investigation which lasted almost a year, the council filed 44 charges in the Huntly District Court on Friday.

The court has not yet set a first hearing date, the statement said.

“We have taken the unusual step of announcing the commencement of this prosecution due to the high public interest relating to the activities on this site,” council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said.

“But with this matter now before the courts we will not be able to provide any further detail.”