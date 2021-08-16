Trackless trams on Auckland's Dominion Rd won't solve congestion, urbanist says

Public Consultation on Auckland's Light Rail scheme will initially be to listen.

A proposed trackless tram down Auckland’s Dominion Rd isn’t the solution to the road’s congestion woes, an urbanist says.

The Dominion Road Business Association (DRBA) has put forward trackless trams, which use rubber tyres and navigate via GPS on existing roads, as being the best solution to mass transit along the traffic-clogged route.

Association manager Gary Holmes said it would avoid the “worst features of light rail” such as disruption and high costs.

“In principle, [we] support the development of a public transport system that increases load capacity and recognises public transport systems are a key component of developing a vibrant, prosperous and sustainable city,” he said.

The scheme, promised by the 2017 Labour-led government, foundered a year ago due to opposition from New Zealand First. It has since gone out for initial public consultation over whether to construct a traditional surface-level tram, or a partially underground one.

But public transport advocate and editor of Greater Auckland Matt Lowrie said trackless trams were essentially a “marketing term” for improved buses.

Sarosh Mulla/Supplied A concept drawing showing a trackless tram travelling down Dominion Road.

“Is it a good idea? Yes, we need better buses in a lot of parts of Auckland. Is it the right idea for Dominion Rd? No, it's not because we actually have a bunch of other issues we're trying to solve that they can't address,” Lowrie said.

The DRBA conducted an initial sentiment survey to understand how its 300-plus members were responding to renewed plans for light rail, with many believing they could not survive the long period of disruption that establishing light rail would necessitate.

A number of businesses said they were still dependent on customers arriving by car and parking close to their premises and expressed “real concerns” that this was not being considered as part of rail options.

Lowrie said in the long run, trackless trams would be just as disruptive as regular tracked rail because they tended to “rip up the roads” more.

“What you end up having to do is spending significantly more for maintenance, a lot more roadworks, or you have to go and dig up the road, just like you do with light rail and put in support for the road surface underneath it.

“The end result is the actual level of disruption and cost for putting [trackless trams] in properly is about the same price as supporting light rail,” he said.

Holmes cited cost savings as being another driver behind wanting trackless trams.

Sydney’s light rail cost about $120 million per kilometre, while Canberra and Newcastle’s cost over $80 million per km.

Trackless trams cost about $6 to $8 million per km, he said.

Sarosh Mulla/Supplied Greater Auckland’s Matt Lowrie says trackless tram projects have failed in many European cities.

These savings would allow investment in a “world-class environment” which supported car parking, community space and increased housing density, while also achieving the “same ride quality and capacity”, he said.

“Most importantly they can go in on existing road services and be installed in weeks or months – not years.”

Lowrie said the cost of low rail was not necessarily attached to laying the actual tracks, but rather installing all the services required around it like stations and other infrastructure.

He said several European cities, mainly in France, had tried trackless trams, but a number of them had already been removed and replaced with proper light rail.