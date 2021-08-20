Groundswell NZ hold 'Can You Hear Us?' protest during lockdown

Groundswell NZ says its ‘Can You Hear Us’ protest went ahead on Friday, despite it being held during a nationwide lockdown.

The farmer protest group encouraged people throughout the country to toot vehicle horns for two minutes, at 12.30pm on Friday in support of Groundswell’s call for the Government to slow down the amount of new legislation relating to farmers, and for some of it to be re-written.

When lockdown was announced on Tuesday, the group encouraged people to stay at home and toot in their bubbles because non-essential travel to town centres was in breach of the rules.

Co-founder Bryce McKenzie said that made it a bit hard to gauge whether the protest had been successful.

“I’d say it’s been reasonably lame,’’ he said.

“I would say people were abiding by the law and we totally expected them to do that.’’

On social media there were reports of vehicles tooting in the main street of Te Anau, and McKenzie had been sent videos of people in Southland tooting their support.

He was unsure whether there was any action further north.

“There was some talk on social media earlier in the week about people using essential travel to get groceries and gathering in supermarket car parks to toot their support, but I haven’t heard whether that happened. We just want to make sure that everyone follows the law, that’s pretty important at the moment,’’ he said.

The protest would go ahead for the next three Fridays at the same time, regardless of whether the country was in lockdown.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson are the men behind the Groundswell NZ organisation, which is pushing back against government rules affecting farmers.

“The whole point of this is to make urban people aware that there is something wrong and they need to pay some attention to it and be aware of it, because there are implications for them as well,’’ he said.

Groundswell NZ was planning a protest for November, which it said would be bigger than it’s ‘Howl of a Protest’ in July, which lead to tractors, trucks, farm equipment and utes being driven through 57 towns around the country.

Groundswell is a volunteer group of farmers and rural professionals advocating for farmers and rural communities. It wants the Government to stop, or rewrite the freshwater, indigenous biodiversity and climate change rules and the Crown Pastoral Land Reform bill, because aspects of them are unworkable for farmers.