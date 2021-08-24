School and clubs chasing 'volunteer' for thousands of dollars over gear no-show

Timothy Graham Cathro, also known as Tim Muss or Tim Parekura, offered to do work for at least three organisations in North Canterbury, which ended in strife and disappointment.

A North Canterbury rugby club, surf club and school had to chase tens of thousands of dollars from a volunteer who promised to organise uniforms that didn’t arrive.

Timothy Graham Cathro, also known as Tim Muss or Tim Parekura, has offered to do work for at least three organisations in Rangiora, north of Christchurch. The work has ended in strife and disappointment.

Cathro’s latest victim is the Saracens Rugby Club, where he joined the executive last year and as brand manager volunteered to organise hooded sweatshirts for the club’s junior teams. Sponsors paid about $8000 into his bank account, but he appears to have made no effort to order the clothing or get them printed for about two months.

He continually made up excuses for delays and failed to deliver on promises, the club says.

Cathro is also paying back a significant amount to Southbrook School, where he volunteered to organise the purchase and printing of uniforms. It is believed the school ended up out of pocket by about $20,000, which Cathro is paying back in instalments.

The third victim is the Waikuku Surf Club, which ordered T-shirts from Cathro for $400 in February. The T-shirts did not arrive. Cathro paid the money back in the past fortnight.

Both the rugby club and school made complaints to the police, although no charges were laid.

Saracens president Brent Summerfield said the club had had a “challenging experience” with Cathro.

“He made some assurances that he failed to deliver on.”

When confronted, Cathro tried hiding his failings behind “misinformation and deception”, Summerfield said.

“After the club filed a complaint with the police, he then come up with all outstanding funds. The club is not out of pocket, but we now have a very wary committee.

“As a voluntary organisation it is very hard to vet who puts their hand up to help. Not everyone is as good as they appear.”

A source for Southbrook School, who did not want to be named, said Cathro was plausible but not good at delivering and needed to be stopped.

Cathro has an extensive record of directing failed companies.

Mymedia Group, which sold graphic designs, loyalty cards and promotional products, went into liquidation in March 2014, owing about $46,000.

Another of his companies, IT business Connect Business, went bust in November 2014, and his internet service provider firm, Synergis, collapsed in July 2015. His internet website service company, Web Group, went into liquidation in May this year. His club and hospitality company, Pos Works, is in the last stages of being removed from the register.

Liquidator reports provided to the Companies Office show Cathro failed to provide records or could not be contacted.

Cathro said the delays with the Saracens hoodies were due to him being let down by a supplier he contacted through a Facebook group. He then went to another supplier and got the first half of the order done.

“Then the rugby club took over the management of it and I refunded the difference.”

Cathro said he made excuses because he was getting excuses himself, and he did not come clean to the club because “I was trying to get it sorted”.

The money was refunded after the club made a complaint to the police, but that was because he had already asked four times for the club’s bank account, he said.

A sizeable number of uniforms were delivered to Southbrook School, he said, but he had trouble with the second order because of poor quality. He had gone to China to get them made directly but that had not worked either.

Cathro said he could not pay back the school immediately because of the amount of money he had spent upfront. He still owed the school about $4000.

He was too late with the Waikuku Surf Club T-shirts and paid back the money.

“That was my fault. I didn’t get them in time for the event they wanted them for. I said they could have them for free.”

Cathro told Stuff that because of his history, he had decided not to be in business any more and now worked full time.