Covid-19: It was either go without food or 'burst my bubble', disabled shopper says

Andrea Moffitt assists her sister Debbie Ward, a wheelchair user, with her grocery shop due to the lack of spaces for priority grocery deliveries.

For wheelchair user Debbie Ward, the prospect of bursting her bubble was less daunting than having no food in the house.

A lack of spaces for online grocery deliveries has agencies urging vulnerable Kiwis – disabled, elderly, and immunity-compromised people – to reach out for help.

The demand for contactless shopping has spiked so much that supermarket services are booked for days, and hundreds of volunteers have now been enlisted to shop and deliver for those most vulnerable.

CCS Disability Action access and infrastructure manager BJ Clark said many people with disabilities were having difficulty accessing essentials, and he feared it might significantly affect their health.

“I don’t want to see someone who is frustrated and gives up.”

It was a matter of “not being afraid to ask for help, even if it takes a few phone calls” to the Student Volunteer Army (SVA), RSAs, churches and agencies, he said.

Ward, a disability leadership co-ordinator at CCS Disability Action, said she had to get her sister to take her to get groceries.

The Hawke’s Bay resident did not want to put her parents, who are over 70, at risk by asking them for help.

“I burst my bubble, but it was better than having no food in the house.”

Community cases in her town would make her far more cautious, she said, after seeing the lack of social distancing among shoppers.

“I use a wheelchair, but I also have some respiratory conditions and limited lung capacity.”

She was careful not to get overwhelmed with the anxiety she felt last lockdown despite living with seven other family members, when she did not feel safe going out in public until long after a return to level 1.

“This year I live alone, and it’s important I do get out for my own health and wellbeing, so that I still feel human.

“It’s so easy to live with that anxiety and fear of catching Covid. I just don’t want to go back to where I was last year.”

Should lockdown continue, she said she might consider asking a family member to join her bubble to help.

Disabled Persons Assembly chief executive Prudence Walker said that pre-lockdown, when priority online shoppers were usually able to get next-day deliveries, they were now having to wait days.

For those with disabilities “systemic issues are exacerbated” during restrictions, like some accessible entranceways being out of use, as she experienced when levels opened up after last year’s lockdown.

SVA chief executive Sam Johnson said the organisation had expanded a grocery shopping service for vulnerable Kiwis so it is nationwide after “unprecedented demand” in Auckland over the past five days.

Hundreds of volunteers shop and deliver essentials to those who are self-isolating, immunocompromised, live with a disability or have dependents.

One single mum in isolation told Johnson finding a way to get essentials delivered meant “I can sleep again”.

More volunteer shoppers were needed, he said, because despite there already being 3000 volunteers who signed up last lockdown, people were more hesitant to leave their homes amid the Delta variant.

“People are also ordering more food this time because they’re more scared to go out. There is less people, and more demand.”

Elderly or sight impaired Kiwis without online access can call 0800 005 902 or 09 801 2122 for help.

Foodstuffs NZ’s head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said customers who were unable to shop in-store should “ask a friend or neighbour to shop for them”.

New World stores in the North Island have offered online delivery and priority assistance for the last decade, but the service has only been available in its Kaiapoi and Rangiora stores – including Rangiora Pak’n Save – in the South Island as of July 5.

Laird told Stuff there would be “more to follow in due course”.

A Countdown spokeswoman said it was working hard to ensure delivery slots were available for priority and isolated customers.