Council issues notice to take land for Punakaiki water supply

A West Coast tourist town is reliant on water supplied from private land. But the owners and the Buller District Council are at odds, putting the supply at risk. (Video first published January 2020.)

A West Coast council has issued a compulsory purchase order for land at Punakaiki to ensure the water supply for the town.

The Buller District Council is acquiring 25 square metres of private land from which the township’s water supply is drawn, along with a right of way and easement to convey water.

Edgar Rochwalski and Janice Lee own the land as part of their 40 hectare site and have been in dispute with the council over access to it since 2014.

About 150 people live in Punakaiki but more than 500,000 tourists visit the area each year, including 6500 a day during peak season.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Janice Lee and Edgar Rochwalski are in dispute with the Buller District Council over access to their land.

Buller District Council infrastructure services manager Mike Duff said the council wanted to acquire land and easements for the Punakaiki drinking water supply intake and associated infrastructure.

He said the council had been negotiating with the owners under the Public Works Act 1981 but was unable to reach an agreement.

“[The] council remains of the view that it requires the land because it is the location of essential community infrastructure. It has therefore served a notice of intention to take land,” he said.

The landowners have a right to object to the Environment Court if they do not agree, or to the Land Valuation Tribunal if they do not agree with the compensation offered.

Supplied Rochwalski and Lee redirected water into their power generator, creating a shortage in the town's storage tanks.

“The compensation offered is confidential as the council would still be prepared to discuss further with the landowners to try and reach an agreement,” Duff said.

Lee and Rochwalski declined to comment, saying it was “a very private and legal matter”.

However, they previously told Stuff the council had offered $330 for the land.

Lee said the couple were shocked at the offer, which she believed was “completely unreasonable”,

The couple said they were prepared to fight the council in the Environment Court.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Rochwalski and Lee own the land where Punakaiki township gets its water.

The council has been taking water from the property since 1988 under a verbal agreement with the previous landowner.

The current resource consent issued by the West Coast Regional Council in 2010 allows the district council to take up to 345,600 litres a day.

The couple say they never agreed to the council accessing or taking water from their land.

Rochwalski then interrupted the town supply and redirected water for his power generation in November 2019 and January 2020. The couple obtained legal advice before doing so, he said.

Punakaiki was on a conserve water notice for days after the council’s tanks drained due to the removal of a weir.

The council complained to the police about damage to council property, but Rochwalski was not charged.

Lee said the loss of the water supply would affect the value of their land, as well as their access to power and water.