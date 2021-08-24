Driver involved in Christchurch fatal crash on the run from police

The scene of fatal crash at the intersection of Mairehau and Marshland roads in northeast Christchurch on Monday night.

The driver of a ute involved in a fatal lockdown crash in Christchurch is on the run from police.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a ute – a silver 2004 Nissan Navara – and a car at the intersection of Marshland and Mairehau roads, between Shirley and Marshland, just before 7.30pm on Monday.

The driver of the car, a woman, died at the scene.

On Tuesday, Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Natasha Rodley​ told Stuff the occupants of the ute were still “outstanding” but police were following “strong lines of inquiry to identify and locate these people and encourage them to come forward and speak to us”.

The cause of the crash was yet to be determined. Any witnesses or people with information about what had happened should contact police, Rodley said.

“This is a tragedy, and a reminder that deaths on our roads are preventable.”

A woman, who asked not to be named, told Stuff on Monday night she was out walking with her mother when they heard an “almighty crash, followed by a skid coming down Mairehau Rd”.

The occupants of the ute had “done a runner”, she said.

The crash is the first fatal crash in Canterbury since the country was plunged into lockdown a week ago because of a Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland.

Rodley said people’s driving had generally been pretty good in the region during that period.

There had been few instances of drink-driving but “speed is creeping up”.

She reminded people that if they had to leave their homes they still need to “obey the road rules”.

“If you are on the road, remember to slow down, drive free from the effects of alcohol, drugs and fatigue, wear your seatbelt, and minimise distractions.”

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency data, 22 crashes have been recorded at the intersection of Marshland and Mairehau roads since 2000, of which one was serious.

There have been at least 210 deaths on New Zealand roads so far this year, including 32 in Canterbury. That's 20 more deaths nationally and 13 more from Canterbury than this time last year.

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and quote file number 210823/2767.