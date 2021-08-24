Wellington police take action over 57 lockdown breaches including one drink-driver four times over limit

Police have arrested people at anti-lockdown protests around the country.

A man caught more than four times over the drink-driving limit is one of 49 people across the Wellington district to be fined in relation to lockdown breaches.

The 57-year-old blew 1284 micrograms per litre of breath after being discovered by police during a routine traffic stop in Porirua on Monday morning. The legal limit is 250 mcg.

The man has since been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and received an infringement notice for breaching lockdown restrictions.

So far in Wellington police have charged one person and have formally warned seven with either breaching the Health Act, failing to comply with a Covid-19 order or failing to comply with a direction, prohibition or restriction.

Additionally, 46 people have been fined for failing to remain at their current home (other than for essential personal movement), and three people have been fined for failing to wear a face covering when at an essential business, at a public transport arrival or departure point or when visiting a health service.

Four other drivers were found to be over the legal alcohol limit on Monday and 87 speeding tickets were issued, some for speeds in excess of 130kmh.

Forty speeding tickets were also issued on both Saturday and Sunday.

It comes after police issued 111 fines for speeding on the first day of lockdown.

The speeding drivers included a 17-year-old male, who was caught driving at 160kmh in Pukerua Bay, on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. He was referred to Youth Aid.

Nationwide, 43 others have been charged for breaching restrictions, primarily the result of protest activity and other intentional behaviour, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

This includes seven men from six separate bubbles who allegedly went jet boating near Wānaka.

On Tuesday, Porirua City Council made the decision to change the locks on vehicle access gates to Titahi Bay beach, locking out local residents and boat shed owners with keys.

Porirua emergency management controller Jerry Wrenn said the decision was made after reports people and vehicles were congregating on the beach, in breach of alert level 4 restrictions. The gates will now be locked permanently.

It was the best measure to take at this time to ensure the community is safe, Wrenn said.

“Once we move down alert levels, this decision will be reviewed.”

Wrenn said the council had received a small number of reports about people using playgrounds and the carpark below Mt Rangituhi being busy. He reiterated people shouldn’t be using mountain bike tracks.

“As a severe crash would require emergency services being called out during a lockdown,” he said.