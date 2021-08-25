Covid-19 NZ: Tracking the Delta outbreak

There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

This story is now out of date. An updated version can be found here.

New Zealand went into lockdown after a single case of the Delta variant of Covid-19 was identified in Auckland.

It was Tuesday, August 17. Case A, as he was dubbed, was a 58-year-old tradesman who lives in Devonport. A flat of two women and two men, including an employee of Case A, tested positive the following day. Then, some of their contacts tested positive, too.

Ten days later, the total number of community cases climbed to 347, with 333 in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.

The Ministry of Health has said 278 cases have been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland outbreak, while 69 are still under investigation.

Within the Auckland cluster, the ministry has identified six sub-clusters.

The biggest, with 146 cases, is linked to the Samoan Assembly of God Church in South Auckland’s Māngere. The service was a combined rally attended by more than 500 people, involving several other churches.

It’s estimated 45 cases are in what’s known as the “Birkdale social group”, linked to Case A and others on the North Shore.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF More than 1 million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The ministry on Wednesday named a third sub-cluster: “Massey households and workplaces” with 14 cases. However, the sub-cluster has since been removed, with the ministry saying it won’t single out any with fewer than 20 people, for privacy reasons.

Nineteen of the cases are in a stable condition in hospital, the ministry said in a statement. One case is in a stable condition in an intensive care unit.

All other cases have been, or are being, transferred to a managed isolation facility.

