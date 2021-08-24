Police asking for witnesses to fatal crash in Bay of Plenty

Police are investigating the crash that killed Bay of Plenty student Dallin Loibl (file photo).

Police are asking witnesses to the crash which killed a Bay of Plenty student to come forward.

The two-car crash happened on Millers Road, Tauranga around 3.20pm on August 17.

Two people were taken to hospital and Dallin Loibl, a Year 13 Ōtūmoetai College student died in hospital the next day.

Road policing senior sergeant Rob Glencross said, the Western Bay of Plenty Police are investigating the fatal car crash and are seeking help from the public.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash, or has information on what happened.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to please get in touch on 105, and quote file number 210817/6003.