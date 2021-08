Police have located missing teens Isabelle, 13, and Hope, 14, who were reported missing from their Christchurch homes late on Tuesday. Pictured here is Isabelle.

Two Christchurch teenagers missing from their homes during the nationwide lockdown have been located, police say.

The girls, named as Isabelle, 13, and Hope, 14, were reported missing late on Tuesday. Police put out a plea for any sightings of the pair on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman confirmed on Wednesday evening that the two teenagers had been located.

POLICE/SUPPLIED Hope, 14, who was reported missing from her Christchurch home late on Tuesday and has now been located.

Police believed both teens were together, a spokeswoman said.