Waikato mayor to Aucklanders heading down for Covid tests — 'Stay out'

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the rise in cases is not exponential and that the level 4 lockdown is effective.

A new north Waikato Covid-19 testing site could be set up to stop people crossing the Auckland border and travelling as far as Hamilton for testing.

And a Waikato mayor says while a testing site in Tūākau – close to the Auckland/Waikato border – would be acceptable, Aucklanders need to “stay out of the Waikato” during the level 4 lockdown.

This week, Stuff reported that Pukekohe resident Vanessa Ball was advised to travel to Hamilton’s Claudelands Arena testing centre by a receptionist at her registered health practice. Ball was turned away from a testing centre after sitting in long queues in Pukekohe.

Another Pukekohe resident said she knew of at least “six or seven” people who had driven to Hamilton on the weekend and at the beginning of this week, to avoid the five or six hour-long queues.

Waikato mayor Allan Sanson: "I can appreciate the queues and I can appreciate everybody getting tested, but if you're from Auckland, stay in Auckland, don't come into the Waikato."

Waikato DHB executive director of hospital and community services Chris Lowry told Stuff there was talk of setting up a north Waikato testing site following the reports of people driving to Hamilton for tests.

“It is a discussion we have been having in meetings around how we can support Auckland, especially the South Auckland area, with a view to establishing a testing station in the northern Waikato area.”

When asked whether it was satisfactory that people were moving regions for testing, Lowry said it was important to manage the risk of people moving around.

“Part of the level 4 lockdown is really about staying in your bubbles.

“So it’s around, yes, absolutely we want people to get tested but, if we need more capacity, how do we support that without compromising the level 4 principles.

“It’s how we work together, across the sector, to achieve that.”

Waikato DHB has been approached for comment for more details about the location and timing of the potential testing site.

Waikato DHB executive director of hospital and community services Chris Lowry said there could be a testing site set up in north Waikato but managing the risk of people moving around was important.

Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said an additional testing site had been set up in Manurewa, to service the Pukekohe community.

Residents had flocked to the testing stations there earlier this week, following news a Pukekohe High School staff member tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 198 cases of Covid-19 in Auckland, and 12 in Wellington. Waikato, including the Coromandel, is yet to report a positive case in the community.

Recent queues at the Ōtara testing centre in Auckland. Another testing site has been set up in Manurewa to support the Pukekohe community, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday.

Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson said he would be fine with a testing site set up in Tūākau, for example, because it was close to Auckland.

Tūākau falls in Waikato district’s local government boundary, but falls under Counties Manukau DHB.

But he was not happy with the idea of Aucklanders travelling any further south for a test.

“When I found out people were driving from Pukekohe to Hamilton, which in my mind is crossing the border, I didn’t think that was quite right.

“I’m not very impressed with that, full stop.

“I can appreciate the queues and I can appreciate everybody getting tested, but if you’re from Auckland, stay in Auckland, don’t come into the Waikato.”

Sanson said the epicentre of the virus was in Auckland, so it was important regional boundaries were maintained.

“People are coming for tests because they are connected to a site of interest, or are unwell.

“I don't want them down here, I don’t think anybody in the Waikato wants them down here getting tested,” he said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said in “no way it is a good idea to get in your car” and travel outside of Auckland for testing.

He said “all manner of things could occur” on the trip, including the car breaking down.