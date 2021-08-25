Matamata horse breeder Greg Meads denied parole after serving 11 years for killing wife

David White is the father of Helen Meads, who was shot dead by her millionaire racehorse owner husband Greg Meads in 2009. (File photo)

Waikato man Greg Meads, who was convicted of killing his wife, Helen Meads, has been denied parole.

The former Matamata horse breeder shot his wife outside the stables at their Banks Rd property on September 23, 2009. He was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011.

The Meads were living apart at the time of the shooting, when Greg Meads took a shotgun to the stables where Helen was and shot her in the neck, killing her instantly.

Greg Meads’ defence was that the gun had gone off accidentally and he had not deliberately pulled the trigger. The jury rejected that claim and convicted him of murder.

He is currently serving time in a minimum-security prison.

In Meads’ first appearance before the parole board after 11 years behind bars, it was acknowledged that Meads has a lot of family support including that of Helen’s father, David White, who told the board before the hearing that he didn’t think that Meads was an undue risk and that he be released as soon as possible.

The parole board, however, found that Meads’ explanation for the shooting did not support the sentencing judge’s decision as to why the murder occurred.

The parole board noted that, at sentencing, the judge said he considered the circumstances behind the killing was that Meads had downloaded some text messages from his wife’s phone, the content of those messages meant that Meads thought there would be difficulties about custodial arrangements for his daughter and about relationship property.

The judge also considered that Meads had formed the view that his wife was in a relationship with another man.

At the parole hearing Meads’ description of events was that he wanted to clear up the confusion about what his wife was doing, after he thought they had reached an agreement.

In a written decision, parole board chairman Sir Ron Young said that the board thought Meads’ description of the offence and the circumstances surrounding it were quite different from the conclusions reached by the judge at sentencing.

“Most importantly, quite different to the verdict that Mr Meads had deliberately killed his wife rather than Mr Meads’ claim that this was simply an accident.”

Therefore, despite having had 13 sessions with a psychologist, the parole board believes Meads requires further sessions, and remains an undue risk.

“We consider the psychologist needs to work with Mr Meads to develop a safety plan that reflects the circumstances described by the judge rather than Mr Meads’ narrative.”

Meads will reappear before the board next year.