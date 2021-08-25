No community funeral for baby found at recycling centre until police find mother

Detective Inspector Scott Beard talks about the discovery of a baby's body at a recycling facility in Auckland's Onehunga.

Police say they will not release the body of a baby found at an Auckland recycling centre to the community for burial as they press on with trying to find her mother.

The newborn baby girl’s body was found at Visy Recycling, in Onehunga, on August 16, and police are treating her death as “unexplained”.

Police released photos of clothing found with the baby last week and, since then, have received information, which they are now reviewing. They did not say what that information was.

On Tuesday, members of the community, including Maungakiekie-Tamaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley and the congregation of St Peters Anglican Church, offered to claim the baby and hold a proper burial.

NZ Police Police have released images of clothing in appeal to find answers into the death of a baby girl, who was found at a recycling facility in Onehunga.

But the detective in charge of the investigation said police had not yet given up hope of finding the baby’s family.

“While we appreciate the intentions behind this offer and the care shown by the community, due to investigative requirements we are not in a position to release the baby’s body for burial at this stage and our top priority remains finding the girl’s mother and family,” detective inspector Scott Beard said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Detective inspector Scott Beard says he is sure “at least one person out there” who knows what happened to the baby. (File photo)

“As we have said previously, the sooner police can identify her mother, the sooner this baby girl can be treated with the respect she deserves and be laid to rest.”

Dayna Townsend, the vicar’s warden at St Peter’s Anglican Church, said she was moved when she read the news of the child, and contacted her vicar Petra Zaleski and Bartley to coordinate a response.

“I’ve just been in a Zoom [online] church service and the congregation is incredibly positive and really feels as a congregation that this is something we should do, and it’s something we can do.

“They’ve expressed a great deal of concern and compassion for the mum of the child as well,” Townsend said.

NZ Police/Supplied A number of clothing items were found with the baby girl’s body at a recycling facility in Onehunga.

Townsend said she expected it could take up to a year before police might feel ready to allow the church to hold the funeral if the family can’t be found.

“We would really hope that this would be able to happen a bit earlier than that but we are very respectful of the police’s processes,” she said.

“We’re also really concerned for her mum. These are the actions of someone who is scared and isolated, and probably not well, stressed, and unsupported.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police are unable to release the body of the baby as they await more information on the mother.

Police confirmed funeral arrangements would be possible after they had identified and located the mother of the baby.

Beard said there was “at least one person out there who knows what happened to this baby girl” and he urged them to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 quoting file number 210816/2825 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.