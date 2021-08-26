Security guard allegedly punched and had trolley hurled at him during incident at Wellington New World

GRM Security Strategies Wellington security manager Adam Child was allegedly punched and had a trolley thrown at him after denying entry to a man who refused to wear a face mask.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault and wilful trespass and was issued with an infringement notice for failing to wear a mask, following the incident on Tuesday morning at Karori New World.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on September 13.

GRM Security Strategies Wellington security manager Adam Child said the man became angry and started “swearing profusely” when he asked him to put on a face mask.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Karori New World is owned by Foodstuffs NZ. Head of corporate affairs, Antoinette Laird, said abusing staff is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Under alert level four, it is mandatory to wear a face covering when visiting an essential service.

Child said he was then punched in the chest twice by the man, who then ran away from him into the store, while he was on the phone to police.

Two other security guards escorted the man out of the store and into the car park, where he then picked up a shopping trolley and threw it in Child’s direction.

“It was close to hitting me, I stepped out of the way of it,” he said.

Child said the man then left in his car and returned with his brother, but by that time police had arrived, and he was arrested.

It was the second incident in a matter of days at the supermarket, with another person shoving a different security guard, after being asked to wear a mask.

Child said the incidents were frustrating and “uncalled for.”

“We’re out there doing a job, and it's to maintain the flow into the store and make sure everyone is following the mandate.

“It’s totally frustrating ... This is something we unfortunately all have to go through.

“If people just did what they were asked, we will get through this in no time and get back to normality. We are doing really long shifts, and it’s really difficult trying to explain everything to everyone all the time.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Adam Child said he has been working long hours, and it can be frustrating when people don’t follow the rules.

GRM Security Solutions owner George Penjueli said his staff were doing okay following the incidents.

“We understand it's a challenging time for everyone, and we know it's challenging for us. So we're just trying our best to make sure that people are okay, and thankfully this incident didn't result in any injuries.

“We’ve had a lot of outpouring of support really from the community. We’ve been really lucky we've been them behind us,” he said.

Foodstuffs NZ head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said the safety of their customers and teams is a top priority, and abusing staff is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Fortunately the security guard stepped in and controlled the situation. This incident was handled incredibly well by the on-site security guard who showed incredible mahi and defused the situation with firm patience,” she said.

If customers have an exemption from wearing a face covering, the correct documentation must be brought when visiting stores, Laird said.

“Otherwise we reserve the right to refuse entry.”

On Monday, a man acting aggressively towards staff at a Countdown supermarket in Christchurch was wrestled to the ground and arrested. He was charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting police and wilful trespass.

Last Friday, at another Countdown in Christchurch, a man was arrested after he spat at a security guard. He was later charged with assault, resisting arrest, threatening to kill.

As at 5pm on Wednesday, 69 people have been charged with a total of 75 lockdown-related offences and 190 formal warnings have been issued nationwide, since alert level 4 came into place.

More than 900 fines have also been issued.

From Thursday, Aviation Security Service (AVSEC) staff will be providing assistance to Wellington police for Covid-19 reassurance patrols.

“They will be supporting our reassurance efforts by visiting essential services like supermarkets and petrol stations, and conducting foot patrols across the city,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.