Covid-19: Hundreds show up for first day of Porirua drive-thru vaccine clinic aimed at Māori, Pasifika

More than a hundred cars were queued up at various entrance points at Porirua’s drive-thru vaccination clinic, less than an hour after it first opened.

Hundreds of people in Porirua have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations from the comfort of their cars in the underground car park at the North City shopping mall.

The drive-thru clinic is the second of its kind in the Wellington region, and is specifically aimed at those in the Māori and Pasifika community.

Dozens of cars were lined up 15 minutes before the clinic opened at North City Plaza on Titahi Bay Rd. The clinic is being driven by Ngāti Toa’s health care arm, Ora Toa.

Less than an hour after opening at 10am, more than 100 cars had queued up at the difference entrances to the car park.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Vanessa Masoe of the Porirua City Council greeted people in their cars as they arrived.

Porirua City Council posted to social media asking for people to avoid travel around the mall area and asked those who were visiting the vaccination clinic to be patient and kind.

“The drive-through vaccination centre at New World in Porirua is creating traffic issues around Porirua's city centre, with Hagley, Lyttleton, Titahi Bay Rd and others snarled up.

“There will be delays to bus routes in the CBD,” the post said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Queues of cars stretched along several roads as people waited for their vaccines.

Police and traffic management staff were at the site to manage the queues and ensure other traffic kept moving.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Porirua City Council asked people to avoid driving around the mall area unless they were getting their vaccine.

Porirua resident Daniel Prasad arrived an hour before the clinic opened at 9am, and queued up in a line of 25 to 35 cars.

After about two hours, he and his brother received their first jab.

“I knew there would be a long queue anyway, so that’s why we came early,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Porirua resident Daniel Prasad arrived an hour before the clinic opened to wait in line for his vaccine.

Prasad, who works in the mall, said the process was quick and easy, and better than booking a vaccine online and waiting for an appointment.

He said the staff were doing well and were a friendly team.

Once people received their vaccine, they were required to wait in their cars for 15 minutes before being allowed to exit the car park.

The clinic joins one already operating in Waiwhetū Medical Centre in Lower Hutt, as Capital & Coast district health considers a mass vaccination event at the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie next week.