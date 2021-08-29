From domestic violence to pageant finalist: Chelsea Heard wants to inspire others with similar experiences

I want to show people ... They don’t have to cower back and hide away from the world," says Chelsea Heard, who has experienced domestic violence and struggles with mental health, and is now a finalist the Miss National NZ competition.

Lying in hospital with a broken collarbone, Chelsea Heard decided to leave her violent partner.

She hasn’t looked back – just over a year-and-a-half later she’s a beauty pageant finalist, small business owner, and is planning a wedding.

“I want to show people that ... they don’t have to cower back and hide away from the world,” the 27-year-old said.

“Don’t let mental health, domestic violence define what you are. Use it to drive your passion.”

Heard’s dream is to build a retreat for women who have experienced domestic violence, as a kind of halfway house – with on-site services – until they’re ready to move on.

That’s motivation for her entry into the Miss National New Zealand pageant, as she said the publicity that came with a win could help.

Heard and one of her sons experienced violence while living in Cambridge with her ex.

Regen Gary Dawson-Wiig, who was sentenced to five months of community detention, 120 hours of community work and a year of intensive supervision in January.

He’d pinned his stepchild down and sprayed a hose in his face hard enough to stop him breathing or screaming, court documents showed.

In January 2020, he threw Heard across a bed, leaving her to hit the footboard and fall to the floor.

“The only reason I left is because he put me in hospital,” Heard told Stuff.

“I was just like, this can’t go on. I’ve got two children. They need their mum.”

She said she wanted people to know they could ask police about a partner’s domestic violence convictions through New Zealand’s version of the Clare’s Law initiative.

Tom Lee/Stuff Chelsea Heard is one of 20 finalists in Miss National NZ pageant, which organisers say selects finalists based on “their unique story, personality and ability to be a role model“.

Heard’s shoulder injuries forced her to abandon nursing studies, she said, which took a toll on her mental health.

Her son struggled too, and they left the Waikato region for Palmerston North in January 2021.

Women's Refuge helped – Heard’s support person will be at her wedding – as did Waikato DHB’s adult mental health service.

“I woke up one day and thought, I can’t carry on like this. If I carry on like this, he’s won,” Heard said.

“It didn’t ruin my life. It just means I have to take another direction.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Heard is thankful she got out of a violent relationship before the March 2020 Covid lockdown.

Heard started studying a Bachelor of Business Management and Accounting, set up a cleaning company and started modelling and television work for a confidence boost.

She and fiancé Nate Swan got together about 18 months ago, when the effects of domestic violence were fresh.

“I couldn’t touch her,” Swan said. “I had to watch what I was doing around her.”

“I think what she’s doing [with the pageant] is pretty bloody good.

“If it changes at least one other person’s life, then we’ve won.”

Heard’s one of 20 finalists in Miss National New Zealand, who are due to take the stage in October.

Finalists are selected “based on their personal unique story, personality and ability to be a role model for other women,” a statement from organisers Red Carpet Ball Entertainment said.

There’s no upper age limit, nor height or size rules, the organisers said.

The grand final is due to be held on October 9 at Alexandra Park, Auckland.