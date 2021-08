Kylie White has been found safe in Auckland’s Pukekohe.

An Auckland teen who went missing from her home has been found “safe and well”.

Kylie White, 18, was last seen at her home in south Auckland’s Bombay around 6pm on Wednesday.

She was reported missing by her family shortly afterwards.

At 1.30pm, police said Kylie had been found “safe and well” in Pukekohe.