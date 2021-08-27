Bearded cops removed from frontline during Covid-19 outbreak

New Zealand police has a directive that officers with beards can’t work on the frontline (file photo.)

Police officers with beards have been told they can’t work on frontline duties during this latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Stuff understands an internal instruction was issued from police chiefs last week that any officers with beards were not to go on frontline jobs, given that officers have to wear masks.

A police spokesperson in a written statement has confirmed this, and says health and safety is a priority.

“At Alert Level 4 frontline Police officers are required to wear a mask on duty.

“The N95 protective mask our staff wear is not as effective with facial hair. As such, staff with beards will not undertake frontline duties at this time.”

They said a number of staff have chosen to remove their facial hair.

“To ensure they are taking all possible safety precautions and remain deployable in support of their colleagues and communities”.

In April 2020 police commissioner Andrew Coster issued a directive urging bearded staff to shave, because masks would fit better if they were clean-shaven.

Coster shaved off his own beard in support of the directive, though there wasn’t much mention of staff being taken off the frontlines if they did not comply.

Police said they recognise and respect an individual’s right to maintain their beard for religious or cultural reasons.

The directive is a nationwide policy put in place to help keep police and all New Zealanders safe, police said.

The police spokesperson didn’t answer questions on how many police officers this directive affected, how many refused to shave, or how it affected the number of police available for frontline assignments.

The Police Association President Chris Cahill has been approached for comment.