Woman in her late 70s missing in Cambridge area, locals asked to keep a lookout

Julie, 79, hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon and police are asking Leamington locals to report any sightings of her.

Police are looking for Julie, whose last name they have not released, and are asking the local community to report any sightings of her.

“She was last seen walking in the Leamington area late yesterday afternoon,” a police statement said.

Police and Julie’s family are concerned about her wellbeing.

Anyone who can has information which could help is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote file number 210826/1890.