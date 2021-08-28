From Khandallah to London: Balcony violinist treats neighbourhood to lockdown tunes

Violinist Andrew Kelly is entertaining the Khandallah neighbourhood before he leaves for the Royal College of Music in London.

Music is in the air in Khandallah, Wellington.

Andrew Kelly is spending his lockdown practising violin for five hours daily – often from his balcony – to the delight of passersby on their daily walks.

Kelly’s daily tunes, heard across the neighbourhood, have prompted more than 50 messages from the community.

Many include song requests, the most common being Thunderstruck by AC/DC, and Anything That's Part of You or Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley.

“[I] was stoked to get such a response. I was looking forward to competing in the national string competition in September but when that got cancelled l lost some motivation. It was awesome when I knew I had people walking past who appreciated my playing.

“It’s great to have an audience,” he said.

In a few weeks’ time Kelly, who has been busking on Lambton Quay and outside Wellington Railway Station since he was 10 years old, will be swapping his Khandallah balcony stage for something bigger.

In mid-September, he will begin a two-year Master’s degree at the Royal College of Music in London, where he will study violin performance, after a successful audition last year – on video, due to Covid-19.

The move will take him one step closer to his career dreams of becoming a successful solo artist or performing as part of an international orchestra.

Kelly holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Auckland University and was previously awarded the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Erika Scholes Award for the most promising violinist in the National Youth Orchestra.

That award came with the loan of a 1749 Gagliano violin. He was also a finalist in the NZCT Secondary Schools Chamber Music Contest.

The 24-year-old first picked up a violin at age five, the result of not wanting to copy his two older siblings, who were learning the piano.

“I really just love the sound, it’s a real challenge to get the violin sounding exactly how you want. It can be super frustrating, but when you get it beautiful, it’s just amazing,” he said.

Kelly, who has been playing at fundraising events and busking to cover the costs of his Master’s degree, has created a Givealittle page as he still has “a long way to go” to pay for his $100,000 tuition fees and $36,000 accommodation costs in London.