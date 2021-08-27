Police officer climbed into burning car and covered man with his own body

A police officer has been recognised for his bravery after climbing into a burning vehicle and covering a man with his own body until firefighters arrived.

Christchurch police Sergeant Brett Neal was recently awarded the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand Silver Medal following the incident in 2016.

The driver of the car failed to take a corner and crashed into a tree in Northwood, Christchurch, causing extensive damage to the car and trapping him inside.

Neal and his colleague Constable Erin Bermingham were the first on the scene.

“As we approached, I could see a car up against a tree with fire coming out of the bonnet,” Neal said.

Two bystanders told them a man was inside the car.

The pair had called emergency services and tried breaking into the car to pull the unconscious driver out, but were unable to get in.

The driver’s side of the car was up against the tree. Neal tried opening both doors, but they were jammed shut.

“I could see the driver slumped over the steering wheel and the flames were coming in over the bonnet into his face. I tried to rouse him but couldn’t, so Erin got a fire extinguisher, but it wasn’t enough,” he said.

“I thought, the only way this man is going to survive is if I put myself between him and the flames.

“I knew the car wasn’t going to explode like you see in movies. In all my years as a volunteer firefighter, I’ve never seen that happen.”

Neal climbed through the passenger window and saw the man’s legs were jammed under the dash, which had been crushed in the crash.

“It was getting quite hot – the flames were going over me and across the ceiling of the car,” Neal said.

“I could see his legs were starting to steam, so I wrapped myself around his chest and face, and waited for the fire service to turn up.”

The driver was able to escape without serious injuries.

Neal said he was “proud” of the groups actions.

“I don’t think there was much more we could have done with the gear we had.

“I’m just pleased the driver of that vehicle got to go home to his family. It could easily have turned out very differently if it weren’t for the quick actions of everyone involved.”

Bermingham would also be honoured at a later date as her medal was stuck in transit, while the two bystanders would receive awards from Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Neal’s Royal Humane Society Silver Medal citation said the actions of both police officers prevented the driver from being “severely burnt and possibly dying”.