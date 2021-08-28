Three people injured in Christchurch after fleeing police and crashing into tree
Three people have been injured after fleeing police and later crashing into a tree.
The car failed to stop for police in Westminster St, St Albans, at about 3.40am, a police spokeswoman said.
Police did not pursue the vehicle and it was later found crashed into a tree in Rutland St, also in St Albans.
The driver fled the vehicle but was later found, the spokeswoman said.
Three people in the vehicle were injured.
According to a media alert from St John, two people were seriously injured while another had moderate injuries.
All were taken to Christchurch hospital.