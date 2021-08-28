Three people injured in Christchurch after fleeing police and crashing into tree

Two people are seriously injured while another person has moderate injuries. (File photo)

Three people have been injured after fleeing police and later crashing into a tree.

The car failed to stop for police in Westminster St, St Albans, at about 3.40am, a police spokeswoman said.

Police did not pursue the vehicle and it was later found crashed into a tree in Rutland St, also in St Albans.

The driver fled the vehicle but was later found, the spokeswoman said.

Three people in the vehicle were injured.

According to a media alert from St John, two people were seriously injured while another had moderate injuries.

All were taken to Christchurch hospital.