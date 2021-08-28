Flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions expected for Upper North Island as heavy rain hits

Most regions of the nation get some rain this weekend. There are several Severe Weather Warnings active around the top two thirds of NZ.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for parts of the North Island on Saturday, with warnings of surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions in place for some areas.

MetService has put a heavy rain warning in place for the ranges of Eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, with 90-120mm of rain predicted to fall and possible thunderstorms on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heavy rain may cause surface flooding and hazardous driving conditions in some areas. (File photo).

Surface flooding, slips, and rapidly rising streams and rivers are expected in the area, as well in Northland, where a heavy rain warning is also in place until 8pm on Saturday.

Between 60 and 90mm of rain is predicted to accumulate, and at it’s peak 20-30mm of rain might fall per hour.

Those living on the Coromandel Peninsula and the Hibiscus Coast, north of Auckland, can also expect a wet Saturday, with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms until late into the evening.