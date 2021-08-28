Student who died after contracting meningococcal disease 'lived life to the full'

21-year-old Theo Edwards has been remembered as a friendly, generous man who loved the outdoors.

Theo Edwards went to bed mid-afternoon on Monday feeling a bit achy. The next day he died from meningitis, caused by contracting meningococcal disease.

The 21-year-old Canterbury University student has been remembered by his family as a friendly, generous man who loved the outdoors, had a wide circle of friends, and touched many people’s lives.

“It’s just such a cruel disease and it just happened so so [fast], you know it was literally hours,” his Christchurch-based aunt, Louise Edwards, told Stuff.

She described Theo as a “really cool young man”.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury University student Miwa Chapman died of meningococcal disease

* University of Canterbury student dies of meningococcal disease

* Prominent Christchurch dance teacher dies 'after a day's illness'

* MP: All Northland children should be vaccinated against meningococcal W for free



He was sincere, funny, sometimes a rascal, and really into the outdoors. “That shone through him, he was really into tramping and nature and he had taken a forestry degree because he had a connection with trees,” Edwards said.

Supplied Theo Edwards with his dad, Gareth.

Theo was fit and healthy and Edwards said he ran a socially-distanced half-marathon last weekend.

On Monday, Theo developed a headache and felt a bit achy. He wondered if he had Covid-19 and decided to go and get a test. By 4:30pm, still feeling a bit under the weather, he went to bed.

About 7pm, his flatmates heard him groaning and could not wake him up, so called an ambulance.

By about 10:30pm, Edwards got a call from Theo’s Nelson-based father, Gareth Edwards, informing her of the seriousness of the situation. Doctors thought Edwards was unlikely to survive.

“That just shows how quickly these things happen,” Edwards said.

Supplied Theo Edwards with his mum Juleen Saxton and dad Gareth Edwards.

Theo’s parents made it to his bedside. On Tuesday he was pronounced brain-dead and the family decided to donate his organs. It was what he would have wanted, his family said. As his death notice put it: he was “generous to the end”.

Louise Edwards said the family had been getting lots of messages from Theo’s friends.

Due to lockdown restrictions, only 10 people will be present for his funeral on Wednesday, when all of New Zealand, except for Auckland and Northland, will be at alert level 3. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

Theo’s mum, Juleen Saxton​, said her eldest son was an amazing man.

She said she felt like she was in a peace bubble right now because she knew his life was full of happiness.

Supplied Theo Edwards was a friendly, generous man who loved the outdoors, had a wide circle of friends, and touched many people’s lives, his family says.

“He had so many amazing relationships, and he was loved so much, and he loved a lot ... he really lived life to the full,” she said.

As a nurse, Saxton said she had educated her kids about what to do if they felt unwell – but said in Theo’s case, he was not even that sick, and he had a particularly unusual presentation of meningococcal disease.

“All I can say is you can’t underestimate giving that advice to kids that if they do have a headache and a high fever, they should actually seek medical help,” Saxton said.

Theo’s dad, Gareth Edwards​, recalled memories of going for trail runs with Theo.

Supplied Theo Edwards was in his final year of a forestry degree at the University of Canterbury.

“I just loved that, you’d get to the end of the run, whether it was a four-hour run or a 12-hour run, we’d just lie down together in the shade, totally exhausted, and we’d both be just so happy.”

“He was the friendliest guy,” Edwards said.

A death notice for Theo said he “touched so many lives and brought such happiness”.

He was a loving big brother and shared a close relationship with siblings Seb, 19, and Annalise​, 16, Louise Edwards said.

On Friday, Canterbury District Health Board medical officer of health, Dr Cheryl Brunton, said they had identified close contacts and given them antibiotics to prevent them from developing meningococcal disease.

Brunton said the chance of anyone else catching it was low, but they were working with Canterbury University to provide information to students and staff.

On Friday, the University informed students and staff and sent out information about the disease and vaccinations.

Information on the vaccine programme for meningococcal disease can be found at www.healthnavigator.org.nz/medicines/m/meningococcal-vaccine/