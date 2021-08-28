Police 'extremely disappointed' after discovering more than 50 mountain bikers following crash at bike park

Police have arrested people at anti-lockdown protests around the country.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police were disappointed after discovering more than 50 mountain bikers at a bike park.

They attended a crash, which resulted in a two-hour recovery operation and one person being airlifted to hospital.

Police were called to the crash at a mountain bike park in Fernhill on Friday and upon arrival estimated there were 50 or more mountain bikers on the track.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police were “extremely disappointed” and wanted to remind people that under alert level 4 any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response is not permitted.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Police issue 328 infringement notices for failing to stay home

* Coronavirus: Mountain-biker winched off Wellington hill amid lockdown



Due to where the crash happened, it took two hours, a 4WD and several police and ambulance staff to remove the injured woman from the track. She was then airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

MICHAEL HAYWARD/Stuff Police were called to the crash at a mountain bike park in Fernhill on Friday and upon arrival estimated there were 50 or more mountain bikers on the track. (File photo).

“Police will be speaking to the biker at a later date and enforcement action for breaching restrictions will be considered. The other mountain bikers on the track were educated on alert level four rules,” Coster said.

It comes after seven men from six different bubbles were charged after allegedly jet boating during the Covid-19 lockdown near Wānaka.

They were spotted on the Makarora River by a police officer patrolling the area.

The men, aged between 22 and 30, are expected to appear in Queenstown District Court on September 13, each on a charge each of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order.

Since alert level 4 came into place, 93 people have been charged with 99 offences nationwide, as at 5pm on Friday.

In the same time period, 256 formal warnings were issued.

Since August 19, police have issued 1594 infringements nationwide.