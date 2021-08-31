Hawke's Bay community leader vows he will never pay a cent of $8194 costs order for liquor store appeal

Henare O'Keefe won’t be paying a costs order that went against him. (File photo)

A community leader opposed to a local bottlestore has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in costs after his lawyer filed what a judge called an “ill-conceived” appeal, and showed “significant discourtesy” towards the court.

But Henare O’Keefe, a Hastings District councillor and community leader in the suburb of Flaxmere, says he has no regrets and no ill-will towards the lawyer, Janet Mason, and he has vowed that he will never pay a cent of the $8194.15 in costs.

O’Keefe and fellow community leader Des Ratima, who died earlier this month, had opposed an application by a Flaxmere liquor store to renew its liquor licence in 2019.

Their opposition was unsuccessful and the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority renewed Flaxmere (2008) Liquor Ltd’s licence in June 2019.

Justice Churchman says lawyer Janet Mason displayed "significant discourtesy to the court".

O’Keefe and Ratima felt let down by the police and the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, which had not opposed the application because they felt there was no legal basis to do so.

The men engaged lawyer Janet Mason who worked for them at no cost. She filed an application to adduce further evidence in the form of affidavits from police and the Hawke's Bay DHB.

The affidavits were not filed and in December 2019 Justice Jan-Marie Doogue awarded costs to the company.

Justice Doogue said Mason’s submissions were ill-conceived, and it was never reasonable for the applicants to apply to provide affidavits that they had never obtained.

Until the sum of $8,194.15 was paid a date would not be set for the substantive hearing of the appeal, the judge said.

The sum was never paid.

Justice Peter Churchman was not impressed.

In June last year the High Court registrar contacted lawyers for both parties seeking an update. There was no response from Mason.

Emails were sent to both lawyers informing them that a case management teleconference would be held with Justice Peter Churchman on August 2. The email was followed up with telephone calls to Mason.

No memorandum was supplied by Mason ahead of the teleconference, which she failed to attend.

Justice Churchman said the delay in complying with Justice Doogue's decision was “egregious” and “[Mason’s] failure to file any memorandum ahead of the case management conference and failure to attend that conference without providing any explanation is a display of significant discourtesy to the court”.

“Such conduct would also appear to be inconsistent with counsel’s obligation as an officer of the court,” he said.

Mason e-mailed the registrar the day after the conference was to have been held. She said she had got the date wrong in her diary.

Flaxmere Liquor in Flaxmere, Hastings. Its current licence expires on September 25

Justice Churchman said that was the first communication the registrar had received in months and failed to explain Mason’s failure to respond to all previous attempts to communicate with her or why she failed to file a memorandum.

He said it was a serious example of failing to comply with a court order. He struck out the proceedings and said the outstanding costs remained payable.

“As the costs order appears to have resulted from an ill-conceived application by [Mason], it may well be that the appellants have some remedy against [Mason] for the predicament they find themselves in,” Justice Churchman said.

The bottlestore’s licence expires next month.

Mason said there were good grounds for filing the appeal and the case illustrated the problems faced by groups that were no eligible for legal aid.

“As a human rights lawyer who does a fair amount of pro bono work, this issue for Māori represents a significant barrier to rights of access to justice,” she said.

O’Keefe was unaware of the decision until contacted by Stuff . He said he would not be paying the costs.

He disagreed with the judge’s criticism of Mason. “This is a lady who gave her own time at no cost to us and just wanted to help.”

He said alcohol was “a pandemic that has been killing for decades”.

“It’s not a level playing field. We go into oppose alcohol in our community, and we get penalised for it. Someone has to make a stand. Enough is enough. I’ve had a gutsful. What sort of system penalises the impoverished?” he said.

“Covid hasn’t killed one person in Flaxmere, but alcohol destroys lives on a daily basis,” he said.

Lawyer for the company, Parvinder Kaur, said it was considering its next steps.