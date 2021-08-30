More food boxes needed to help south Invercargill families in need

Janette Malcolm, chairwoman of the Pantry which is South Alive’s community-owned grocery, food store and cafe, is asking the community to help feed those in need at south Invercargill.

Some south Invercargill families are struggling to keep food on the table during the Covid-19 lockdown and an organisation helping to feed them needs assistance.

Janette Malcolm, chairwoman of the Pantry which is South Alive’s community-owned grocery, food store and cafe, said the food bill in many families spiked when their children stayed home instead of being at school.

The children would also be staying home during alert level three, which begins on Wednesday.

The Pantry has been offering ‘pay-it-forward’ food boxes to those in need since the 2020 lockdown, but demand for the boxes had ramped up since the current lockdown began a fortnight ago, Malcolm said.

In total, 375 boxes and $4,884 in cash, used to buy additional fresh food for the boxes, has been donated by the public since the programme started last year - and 40 boxes have been delivered in just the last 10 days.

Families facing serious hardship were identified as recipients of the food boxes by Fernworth Primary School, New River Primary, and Aurora College.

Most recipients of the pay-it-forward food boxes – containing essentials, such as eggs, milk, cheese, butter and flour – also received $50 New World vouchers.

Malcolm said she was “awed” by the response from those who bought the boxes and donated money to the programme.

However, more help was needed.

“We would really like some more help, some more contributions.”

Robyn Hickman, Principal of Aurora College and a trustee of the South Alive Trust, said she was taken aback by both the desperate need for help and the gratitude from the recipients.

One family texted saying the caregiver was crying and the children were “dancing around the room” when their food box arrived, she said.

Any people or businesses wanting to help, including by donating or purchasing a pay-it-foward box, please visit: http://shop.thepantry.co.nz/shop or contact the Pantry on 214 5200 or email: admin@thepantry.co.nz