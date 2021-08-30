Heavy downpours, thunderstorms possible across Auckland for next 24 hours

The latest weather forecast from the MetService.

Thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible across Auckland as a heavy rain watch is put in place.

It follows heavy rain and hail in some parts of the city on Sunday.

MetService issued the watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula from 2pm on Monday.

It is expected to last for 24 hours, into Tuesday afternoon.

“A band of heavy rain associated with a low-pressure system to the west of northern New Zealand is expected to lie slow-moving over Coromandel Peninsula and Auckland from this afternoon until Tuesday afternoon,” MetService said.

Mingo Innes/Supplied Heavy rain fell over Auckland’s Grey Lynn on Sunday afternoon.

“There is some uncertainty as to exactly where the heaviest rain will fall, but rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria in the vicinity of this rain-band.”

Meteorologist Angus Hines said it would be “wet and windy” from Monday afternoon through to the second half of Tuesday.

There could be some heavy falls and thunderstorms, he said.

Auckland Civil Defence warned people on social media about the watch, saying a “band of heavy rain” was rolling across the region on Monday through to Tuesday.

It advised people to keep up to date with information through MetService.

MetService said it would provide a severe weather information update at 9pm on Monday.