Respected trainer fined for presenting horses with prohibited substances

A talented Canterbury trainer, described as part of the future of harness racing, has been fined $3500 after two of his horses tested positive for prohibited drugs.

Trent Yesberg was charged with presenting Reinimin Patron with Phenylbutazone, Oxyphenbutazone, Ketoprofen and Furosemide in its system, and Rocknroll Diva with Phenylbutazone, Oxyphenbutazone and Ketoprofen at the mid-Canterbury trials in Ashburton on July 6. The substances are for pain relief, inflammation, soft tissue injury and respiratory bleeding.

In a decision on August 19, Racing Integrity Board adjudicators Russell McKenzie and Liana Yong fined Yesbury $3500 and disqualified both horses from the trial races.

The adjudicators said they did not accept Yesberg had made an honest mistake but “rather, has been negligent in not giving thought to the effect on withholding periods of trialling the horses one day earlier than the date on the basis of which the withholding periods were calculated”.

They accepted Yesberg did not have deliberate intent.

Yesberg had been treating both horses for foot problems under a veterinarian-led treatment programme. He had calculated the required withholding periods based on the horses trialling at Rangiora on July 7 but changed to the Ashburton trials on July 6.

The trainer told the panel he believed that had the horses raced at Rangiora on July 7, as originally planned, and been blood-tested on that day, the samples would have tested negative.

He “simply forgot about the ramifications of trialling them a day earlier” and that “it was only after the bloods were taken that it dawned on me that we may have cut things a bit fine”.

The adjudicators rejected the submission a discharge without conviction was appropriate in Yesberg’s case. They said the onus on trainers to present horses to trials and races free of prohibited substances was a very strict one. They noted Yesberg was a young talent who was part of the “future of the harness racing industry”.

“He is, clearly, a promising young trainer and we do not wish to be responsible for driving him out of the industry. We have noted his financial situation and the need for rehabilitation in fixing penalty,” the adjudicators said.

Mitigating factors included Yesberg’s cooperation and admission, his previous good record and the fact both horses swabbed clear in their first races following the trials.