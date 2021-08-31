Baby's death prompts 'significant' safety warning for sleep tents

A coroner has raised “significant safety concerns” over sleep tent use around infants after a baby suffocated after becoming entangled.

The baby slept underneath the tent – erected over the entire mattress on a queen bed – with his mother during winter.

Sleep tents, more commonly used in East Asian countries, are designed to create a warming sleeping environment or to provide privacy.

In this case, a band of fabric ran around the sides of the mattress and the tent’s poles extended up from each corner. The sides of the tent could be zipped open and shut.

One afternoon in mid-2019 the baby, who was less than 12 months old, was in a deep sleep when his mother transferred him to the bed.

When she went to check on him, his neck caught in the band that held the sleep tent to the mattress. He was not breathing and was cold.

She lay the baby on the floor and started doing chest compressions while his father called emergency services. The operator talked them through CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Emergency services took over resuscitation when they arrived at the house, but they could not revive him.

Forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage concluded the cause of death was most likely accidental asphyxia, terming it a sudden infant death due to apparent “sleep situation mechanical mishap”.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame said ensuring parents were aware of up-to-date safe sleep advice was the “most effective way” to mitigate the risks inherent in using sleep tents.

“Tragically, [the baby] died as a result of a sleep accessory being used with the best intentions by loving parents, who were unaware of the risks inherent in the use of such items for infants and young children,” she said.

The coroner sought advice from Plunket and the New Zealand College of Midwives regarding the use of sleep tents. Neither organisation was aware of sleep tents being in wide use among Asian families in New Zealand.

Dr Jane O’Malley, Chief Nurse at Plunket, said while the organisation was respectful of cultural practices regarding co-sleeping, she advised babies should sleep in their own safe sleep space, or, if they are sharing with others, in a wahakura (a flax bassinet) or Pēpi Pod (a plastic version of a wahakura).

O’Malley, who was provided with a photograph of the tent used by the baby’s mother, said there were “significant safety concerns”.

The mattress did not appear to be suitably firm or anchored to prevent it from moving, posing the potential for a child to become wedged between the mattress and side walls of the tent, and between the tent and the bedroom wall.

The tent would also prevent fitting bedding securely to the mattress, and that loose bedding in a sleep space was considered a risk.

Coroner Cunninghame said the images of various sleep tents that she had seen as part of the inquiry indicated an infant or young child in a sleep tent was at risk of becoming tangled in the material, straps or ties.

She said while many coroners had commented on the importance of ensuring babies had a safe sleeping environment, the baby’s death was the first relating to the use of a sleep tent.

The National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service (NSPCS) said anything that was within or covered an infant bed other than beddings was “dangerous and poses risk”.

The NPCS is developing a specific training module for safe sleep, which will be rolled out over the next two years.