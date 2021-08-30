Zoom gone wrong: Minister interrupted by phallic carrot

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni was interrupted by a phallic carrot in a live interview

Even top politicians aren’t immune to the perils of Zoom calls while working from home with young children.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni was in the middle of a video interview with Radio Samoa on Monday when she was interrupted by her son, who wanted to show off a particularly phallic vegetable he had found.

“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part,” Sepuloni wrote on Twitter.

She attempted to grab the carrot off her son, who held it up high to the camera twice.

“Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!” she added in a later tweet.

Sepuloni said the situation was a relatable one for other working parents during lockdown.

“A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time – I see you!” she said, before adding “Note to self: I will never buy the odd-shaped carrot pack again.”