Auckland flooding: Piha man wakes to find pre-fab house floating in front of him

Leanne Hackett recounts how her and her husband rescued their horses from flooding on their property in Dairy Flat, Auckland.

Severe rainfall has hit western parts of Auckland – flooding two drive-through vaccination centres and causing at least 60 homes to be evacuated.

Paul Buckton, a Piha local, woke up to find a pre-fab house floating on the water in front of him.

“This happened in 2017, and it was bad, but this one is far worse,” said Buckton.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A West Auckland fire crew use a kayak to attempt to access a cut-off home on Waitākere Rd.

“Neighbours’ driveways are flooded, there's footbridges that have been destroyed, it's just insane here.

“The water is so powerful, it's like rapids trying to take me out. My dad's lived here 65 years, he's said it's the worst he's ever seen.”

MetService issued a heavy rain watch to last from 2pm on Monday until 2pm on Tuesday but said rain levels weren’t expected to be enough to require a red-alert warning.

However, the rainfall has caused flooding in places including Helensville, Kumeū, Henderson Valley and Rānui, prompting an evacuation centre at 6 Henderson Valley Rd to be set up for those forced out of their homes.

In Dairy Flat, north Auckland, Leanne Hackett and her husband, woke up to find their horses in floodwater up to their bellies.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Paddocks at Hackett's Dairy Flat property were flooded overnight.

“Around 7am I was woken up by a text from my daughter asking if the horses were okay, I didn’t realise how bad the flooding had been, so I looked out the window and then immediately ran outside.”

Hackett said her property was around 80 percent flooded, and while a small amount of flooding was common in heavy rain she'd never seen it like this.

“We waded through the water to coax out the horses, because they were stuck. Two of them are semi-wild, so it was quite a stressful mission.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff In some places, Hackett said the water had reached waist-level on her.

The horses were cold and stressed, but Hackett said they were now safe in a paddock higher up on the property.

Bridgestone Kumeū owner Johnny Mills said the flooding was a “kick in the teeth" and just something else he would need to deal with.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Johnny Mills from Kumeū’s Bridgestone tyre store has a cuppa while standing in flood waters inside his workshop.

Mills' business was underwater when he arrived early on Tuesday morning. He's owned it for six years and worked there a further 30, saying he’s never seen flooding like it.

Mills said his workshop floor was full of water, and he could see a rubbish bin floating in front of him.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Floodwaters on Taupaki Rd.

The flooding meant Auckland’s two drive-through vaccination sites at the Trusts Arena and Auckland Airport park and ride wouldn’t be opening until 11am.

“We are working to contact those impacted to see if we can divert them to other locations," a Northern Region Health Coordination Centre spokeswoman said.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff A land slip has been coned off on Birdwood Rd in Swanson.

Kumeū resident Katelyn Walters said there were a number of cars stuck on Oraha Rd, with someone attempting to help pull them out.

“It’s absolutely crazy. Every bridge is completely underwater,” Walters said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A car submerged in floodwaters in Taupaki.

“Kumeū is blocked off and the rain is still coming down hard.”

On Twitter, Auckland Civil Defence said as of 3.30am on Tuesday, reports of flooding were still coming in and the rain band was expanding into the north-west.

Johnny Mills/Supplied Firefighters have received about 150 calls regarding the flooding in West Auckland overnight.

“Remember, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

“If your property is at risk, dial 111. Emergency services have been out and about checking those areas most affected.”

Johnny Mills/Supplied Bridgestone Tyre Centre in Kumeū had been affected by the flooding.

Earlier, Auckland Civil Defence said if people lived in an area prone to flooding they should “be prepared to evacuate”.

“Evacuation overrides any Covid-19 alert level requirements to stay home.

MetService The latest weather forecast from the MetService.

“Stay two metres away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so. Wear a mask or face covering and take warm clothing, essential items for yourself and your family and any necessary medications.”

The heavy rain was expected to continue throughout Tuesday, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

”It’s quite unusual to get this intensity of rainfall, and it’s expected to continue until this afternoon.”

Glassey said a heavy rain watch had been in place on Monday, which had since been upgraded to a heavy rain warning.

“This was a tricky one to predict, and the northern and western parts of Auckland have been the most affected.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Flood water running through a property in Kumeū.

In the past 12 hours, those areas had seen over 100mm of rain. The central city and south Auckland had seen a much lower accumulation with 13.6mm of rain recorded near Auckland Airport.

Glassey said the heavy rain was due to continue throughout the day and would ease in the afternoon, and clear by the evening.

Just after 4am, Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren Larking said firefighters had been “really, really busy” and were still busy.

Katelyn Walters/Supplied Water levels were high on Oraha Rd in north-west Auckland’s Kumeū.

Some people were stuck in their homes, Larking said.

Fire and emergency shift manager Paul Radden said there were 170 weather related calls overnight in the northern region.

Johnny Mills/Supplied A car along Kumeū’s main road is underwater.

He said all but half-a-dozen of those calls came from homes in the north-west regions of Waitākere and Kumeū.

“They consisted of flooding calls, houses flooding. There's also been lines down, trees down and roofs lifting.”

Waitākere Councillor Shane Henderson said he wanted to share his appreciation for Auckland Emergency Management “who are doing a wonderful job here in West Auckland with the floods”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Stranded stock on a Swanson property following last night's flash flooding.

Henderson said streets had been evacuated, but reports so far indicated that everyone was safe.

“It’s an evolving situation and so far about 60 houses have been evacuated, mainly in the Henderson Valley area.”

The Henderson Council Chambers were being sorted into a makeshift shelter, while police and fire crews ere checking on properties in the area, Henderson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Heavy overnight rain caused flooding and slips in West Auckland.

“If you have to evacuate bring your essentials, a phone and a mask, with you. If you are in danger call 111 immediately, and keep in touch with others in the community,” Henderson said.

New World Kumeū advised customers it would be closed “until further notice” because of flooding and road closures in the area, while Te Atatu Countdown will be closed on Tuesday morning while its roof is assessed.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The North Piha campground was still heavily flooded at 10am on Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, Auckland experienced over 600 lightning strikes, and 23mm of rain was recorded in Helensville between 7pm and 8pm.

An upside to the downpours has been a big boost to levels in Auckland's water supply dams, which had been well below average.

The total dam storage rose from 64.9 per cent on Monday morning, to reach 71.6 per cent and still rising.The level is still well below the historical norm of 89.6 per cent full.