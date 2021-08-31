'Be prepared to evacuate': Civil Defence reminds Aucklanders evacuation advice overrides Covid alert levels

The latest weather forecast from the MetService.

Severe rainfall has hit western parts of Auckland – with Civil Defence warning people to be prepared for evacuation in areas prone to flooding.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch to last from 2pm on Monday until 2pm on Tuesday but said rain levels weren’t expected to be enough to require a red-alert warning.

However, the rainfall has caused flooding in places such as Helensville, Kumeu, Henderson Valley and Rānui.

Kumeu resident Katelyn Walters said there were a number of cars stuck on Oraha Rd, with someone attempting to help pull them out.

“It’s absolutely crazy. Every bridge is completely under water,” Walters said.

Johnny Mills/Supplied Firefighters have received about 150 calls regarding the flooding in West Auckland overnight.

“Kumeu is blocked off and the rain is still coming down hard.”

On Twitter, Auckland Civil Defence said as of 3.30am on Tuesday, reports of flooding were still coming in and the rain band was expanding into the north-west.

“Remember, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

“If your property is at risk, dial 111. Emergency services have been out and about checking those areas most affected.”

Johnny Mills/Supplied Bridgestone Tyre Centre in Kumeu had been affected by the flooding.

Earlier, Auckland Civil Defence said if people lived in an area prone to flooding, “be prepared to evacuate”.

“Evacuation overrides any Covid-19 alert level requirements to stay home.

“Stay two metres away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so. Wear a mask or face covering and take warm clothing, essential items for yourself and your family and any necessary medications.”

Just after 4am, Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren Larking said firefighters had been “really, really busy” and were still busy.

Larking said they had attended more than 100 events, mostly regarding flooding in the Kumeu and Henderson areas.

Some people were stuck in their homes, Larking said.

In a media release, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said more than 150 calls for assistance had been received between 9.30pm on Monday and 4am Tuesday.

“Most of the calls related to flooding into residential properties. We were also called to help people stuck in vehicles.

“We were called to incidents right across Auckland and the North Shore, with the bulk being in West Auckland, and up to Kumeu.”

Katelyn Walters/Supplied Water levels were high on Oraha Rd in north-west Auckland’s Kumeu.

Waitākere Councillor Shane Henderson said he wanted to share his appreciation for Auckland Emergency Management “who are doing a wonderful job here in West Auckland with the floods”.

Henderson said streets had been evacuated, but reports so far indicated that everyone was safe.

New World Kumeu had advised customers it would be closed “until further notice” because of flooding and road closures in the area.

“We will keep you updated around when we are able to reopen.”

Johnny Mills/Supplied A car along Kumeu’s main road is underwater.

On Facebook, Henderson-Massey Local Board member Will Flavell said he had been in contact with Auckland Transport who would send contractors to help ease flooding in Rānui.

“They are busy tonight with the bad weather. Please keep off the roads if you can and stay safe.”

On Monday evening, Auckland experienced over 600 lightning strikes, and 23mm of rain was recorded in Helensville between 7pm and 8pm.

MetService had earlier said there was some uncertainty about where the heaviest rain would fall.

The low-pressure system causing the weather was expected to move west of Northland by Tuesday afternoon, MetService said, and “gradually weaken”.