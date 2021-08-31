Auckland flooding: Life or death situation trumps level 4 restrictions, mayor says

Leanne Hackett, who lives in Dairy Flat, spent Tuesday morning rescuing her horses from flood water at her property

Covid-19 level 4 protocols have to be put on the back-burner while dealing with severe flooding, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.

It comes as a number of West Aucklanders have had to evacuate their homes after heavy rain caused localised flooding.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson said about 60 houses had been evacuated, mainly in the Henderson Valley area.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said it was “incredibly difficult” for those affected – particularly in the Kumeū area which had seen more than 200 millimetres of rain fall in the past 24 hours.

Most of the people evacuated were staying with friends and family.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Large-scale flooding can be seen along Birdwood Rd in Swanson.

However, an emergency evacuation centre had been set up at 6 Henderson Valley Rd as a temporary place people could go if they needed help.

Councillors were working on helping people get into other emergency accommodation – such as motels and hotels – if needed, Goff said.

In life and death situations such as the flooding, he said, the most urgent problem needed to be dealt with first and trumped any Covid-19 restrictions.

POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the flooding in Auckland and urges people to evacuate if necessary, despite Covid restrictions.

However, he urged people who may need the emergency shelter or help from others to continue wearing a face mask and socially distance if possible.

It was important to uphold Covid19 restrictions where possible despite the “appalling conditions”, he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated that the emergency situation overrides restrictions and that some bubbles may need to join others for shelter.

Ardern said it felt like “another blow during an incredibly difficult period of time”.

“Please reach out for help, support is available for you.”

As of 10am, Fire and Emergency NZ had attended 370 incidents, Ardern said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A car submerged in floodwaters in Taupaki after flooding overnight.

This included flooding as well as power lines and trees being down.

At 9.30am, an Auckland Council spokeswoman said the Henderson shelter had not yet been in “high demand” but it would remain open.

Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions were being “very carefully managed” at the site.

The spokeswoman said it was important that if anyone’s life or property was at risk, that they call 111 in the first instance.

Anyone who didn’t need to go to the shelter but required welfare assistance could call Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00.

Sasha Langham, the owner of drain unblocking company Drain Ninjas, has had staff out helping in West Auckland suburbs since 6am.

“We began receiving calls for help with flooded, overflowing drains at 3.30 this morning, but the weather had been too severe at that time to get staff out safely.

“A lot of customers are in dire need.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff A person stands in flood waters on Main Rd, Kumeū.

Langham’s vacuum units had been deployed to Kumeū, Huapai and Helensville, but would tackle areas further west as the morning went on, she said.

“We’re on standby for the high tide that will come through. That, tied in with the continuing rain, and it’s likely my team will be out all day.”

As an essential business, Langham said her team is already equipped with all the correct Covid-19 PPE, cleaning rules, distancing and safety measures for alert level 4 work.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A flood-hit property in Kumeū.

“This is just business as usual.”

Kumeū Rugby Club president Glen Wheeler said the club was available to anyone needing shelter.

It had capacity for 200 people and the doors could be opened if anyone needed it.

It had a kitchen and hot showers, Wheeler said.

Johnny Mills Much of Kumeū is under water as flooding affects West Auckland.

Anyone who needs the use of the club can call Wheeler on 027 494 5666. It is located on Alexandra St in Riverhead.

Elle Armon-Jones, the owner of Vineyard Cottages in Waimauku, has opened up her seven B&B lodgings to “anyone that needs it”.

Guests would be well-fed – “from a distance” – and would be warmed by the open fireplaces and tea, Armon-Jones said.

She said there would be no payment required, “not in a situation like this”.

Sarah Moore, the community director of social media site Neighbourly, which is owned by Stuff, said it had been a wet and wild night in Auckland.

“When there's a break in the weather carefully head outside to check whether anything is blocking your drains or has come loose in a storm.

“Don't rush – things could be slippery. If you do notice damage make sure you take photos in case you need to lodge an insurance claim.”

Moore said it was important for people to check on their neighbours, especially if they were elderly or lived alone.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A number of properties are underwater.

“But ensure you're abiding by level 4 rules. Consider emailing, texting or using Neighbourly to send a message. Even if they're doing well, the connection will mean a lot.”

Henderson said while the Henderson shelter was set up, police and fire crews were checking properties in the area.

“If you have to evacuate bring your essentials, a phone and a mask, with you,” he said.

“If you are in danger call 111 immediately, and keep in touch with others in the community.”

Auckland Civil Defence said the need for evacuation would override any alert level 4 restrictions.