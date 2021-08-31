Man jumps from shower, rushes to burning house to save occupants

A Napier man jumped from a shower, threw on some pants and entered a house engulfed in flames in a bid to rescue its occupants.

Tane Cruickshank, 27, was having a shower in his house on Lister Crescent around midday on Monday when his mother yelled out that there was a fire in a house across the road.

“I jumped straight out [of the shower], put my pants on and ran straight over,” he said.

“Me and the neighbour were the first ones there. I tried to kick the front door in, but that was taking too long, so I ran round the side, banging on windows screaming out to see if anyone was in there,” he said.

“The backdoor was unlocked so I opened that. The smoke was so thick. There was a bit of a gap down the bottom, so I started going on, but I only got about half a metre in. It was so black. You couldn’t see anything. I thought ‘nah, I can’t do this, I won’t last minutes’,” he said.

Other neighbours were on phones calling emergency services. He could hear them yelling “There are kids inside”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The damaged house on Tuesday morning.

“I just kept banging on windows and calling out. I came around the front and someone said the kids had run out. I said ‘ay? really? I thought they’d have been knocked out by then,” he said.

A boy, aged about four and a girl, aged about one, made it from the house somehow.

There was some confusion whether anyone else was still in the house, or if they’d also managed to get out.

When emergency services arrived some minutes later firefighters entered the house and pulled a woman, the children's mother, from the burning house.

She was flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital and remained in a critical condition on Tuesday morning.

Cruickshank said the smoke was incredibly thick.

“I got home and was blowing my nose, and it was just black. That smoke was unreal, so thick,” he said.

Cruickshank said several looters entered the house later on Monday.

“Yeah we saw a woman walking off with the lawnmower. Me and a mate yelled out. She must have felt guilty because she took it back,” he said.

Investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.