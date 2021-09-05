Hamilton's Mayor open to closing the chapter on library late fees

Hamilton City Libraries director Stephen Pennruscoe said both in New Zealand and overseas libraries had reported positive results after closing the chapter on late fees.

Hamilton may become the latest place to read library fees the last rites, taking a leaf out of Auckland and Ōpōtiki’s books.

Auckland Council Libraries announced recently that they would become the latest library to scrap late fees in a move that closed the chapter on more than $500,000 owed in late returns.

Auckland councillor Cathy Casey said the aim was “taking away a massive barrier to library use”.

“By removing the fines, we are opening up our wonderful libraries to all Aucklanders to enjoy.”

Auckland’s move comes in the wake of a similar axing of fees at Ōpōtiki District Library.

”I would hate to think for one second that a punitive measure, like a fine, was a barrier to anyone accessing library services,” said Ōpōtiki District Library manager Jo Hunt.

Hunt said fees did nothing to incentivise the return of late books, and may in fact do the opposite.

She also said fines played no part in library funding.

“Fines aren’t how we fund our building or new resources or staff time, so they don’t add anything except put up an unnecessary barrier,” she said.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said they had already axed late fees for young adult and junior collections on July 1 this year, a move she said “wiped out about $30,000”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said axing fines for children and teenagers saw $30,000 in debt wiped and she would certainly consider a total fee removal.

”The main thing was an agreement young learners would not be penalised,” she said.

She also said Hamilton’s libraries were waiving fees across the board for one month, “just to get people to return the books”.

Southgate said she would be open to seeing all fees scrapped too, subject to council approval.

”We are going to review that in time. Of course we would look at that. What we want is to get those books back in circulation.”

Hamilton Libraries director Stephen Pennruscoe​ also said they had been looking at fee-free options.

”Libraries around the country, and the world, have introduced fee-free initiatives, with positive results,” he said.

”Most of these libraries report no negative effect on return times and in some towns and cities it has even helped to increase library membership.”

He said he was confident the removal of fees for children and young adult books “will see more families visiting libraries, and more school-age Hamiltonians becoming library lovers.”

Eliott Reyna/Unsplash Getting more people reading, and accessing library services, is a key aim of those advocating for the end of late fees.

At the time of writing, Hamilton’s six libraries are owed a total of $33,407.92 in fines.

The Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa told Stuff they back any moves that get more people into libraries, including axing late fees.