Kiwi brings family home from Afghanistan amid terrifying evacuation

Neda Hashimi, husband Ghulam Iqbal, and son Jasoor were evacuated from Kabul’s airport days before flights were stopped.

Neda Hashimi​ still wears the bruises and cuts given to her by the Taliban after a four-month journey to rescue her husband from the chaos in Afghanistan.

The 21-year-old and her family escaped Kabul just over a week ago with barely more than the clothes on their backs, after the Taliban overran the Afghan capital on August 15.

Speaking to Stuff from her MIQ room in Auckland, Hashimi knows she is one of the lucky ones, but is still troubled by the experience.

“Even now, I cannot sleep. I just wake up and want to cry. When I Iay down, I remember everything – the Taliban hitting me, hitting my husband ... the shooting.”

NEDA HASHIMI/Supplied Neda Hashimi was intimidated and assaulted by Taliban on the day she and her family made it into Kabul’s airport.

Hashimi’s scabbed and swollen cuts are a reminder the situation in her homeland is every bit as bad as the images on the six o’clock news.

She left in May with her 1-year-old son, Jasoor​, after trying unsuccessfully to get her husband, Ghulam Iqbal,​ a border exemption. The pair entered into an arranged marriage in 2019.

Neda Hashimi/Supplied Neda Hashimi’s family hid in a cellar for hours as the Taliban went door-to-door in their Kabul Neighbourhood.

At an age when most young people are thinking about parties and careers, Hashimi was entering a war zone to bring her husband home.

The family’s time in Afghanistan was punctuated by several terrifying days among tens of thousands of desperate Afghans trying to get on evacuee flights.

“It was terrible. Every time we tried to get into the airport, we had to go home. There was shooting and the rush of people, and the Taliban attacking us.”

Those trying to reach the airport were coerced to turn around, and Hashimi was on the receiving end of this intimidation the day they got into the airport.

“They hurt my face with a stick, but I kept running.

“They say if we go on they will shoot. They point the gun at us and say they will kill us.”

This was not Hashimi’s first experience of the Taliban’s brutality.

In 2014, she, her mother and two sisters fled to Pakistan after her father was murdered by the religious-political group. They were accepted as refugees into New Zealand in 2017, and she is now a permanent resident.

DEFENCE FORCE/SUPPLIED The family spent days trying to get inside the airport, joining tens of thousands of other Afghans desperate to be evacuated from Kabul.

This year, her concerns for Iqbal’s safety deepened. She feared he would become a target for having worked for a foreign company.

Hashimi was compelled to join her husband because the visa they were trying to get for him stipulated he needed to travel with a New Zealand citizen – a status New Zealand-born Jasoor holds.

Immigration advocate Joyce Li began working with Hashimi earlier this year and was surprised so many visa applications had been declined given the danger they faced. She began waiving her fees when their situation became more dire.

Rahmat Gul/AP Hashimi came to New Zealand in 2017 as a refugee with her mother and sisters after her father was killed by the Taliban.

“I didn’t want all that effort to be wasted, or for them to miss their chance.”

The family’s 11th application was accepted days before evacuation flights were cancelled. Within an hour of entering the airport they were flying out.

“There were 450 of us in a US plane. We didn’t know where we were going. When we landed I asked where we were, and they say ‘you are in Qatar’.”

After days in the crowded and humid Al Udeid Air Base, Canadians linked them up with New Zealanders, who put them on a commercial flight to Auckland.

Former refugee Anna Gailani​ now works as an immigration advisor specialising in the Middle East. She said situations like Hashimi’s were not uncommon.

Immigration rules served to stop fraudulent activity and exploitation, but were based around western ideals that did not account for cultural and societal differences.

“The requirements are set with New Zealand as the prototype – as if the rest of the world is like New Zealand, and it’s not.”

Criteria such as proof of cohabitation in other countries could be a struggle as documents like tenancy agreements were not easily comparable, she said.

Neda Hashimi/supplied The family took this photo just before boarding their flight home in Qatar.

“They are judged based on the New Zealand way of life, and it doesn’t work. It’s maybe time for a rethink.”

Hashimi’s thoughts have already turned to how she might be able to bring her husband’s family to New Zealand. Iqbal’s father is an actor whose profile has already resulted in a beating.

Having escaped Afghanistan for a second time, Hashimi has found it difficult to shake the long shadow caused by her homeland’s instability. She hopes the future will bring peace for her people.