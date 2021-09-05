Embattled business owner sees light at end of Covid-19 tunnel

Invercargill travel agent Tony Laker is optimistic his business, one of the hardest hit in New Zealand by the Covid-19 pandemic, will soon get cranking again.

One of New Zealand’s worst affected businesses from the Covid-19 pandemic can see some light ahead after 18 months operating on just five per cent of pre-Covid income.

Since the borders were closed in March 2020, Tony and Tracey Laker’s Invercargill travel agency has survived largely on domestic travel bookings instead of international tour packages.

Tony Laker said he believed travel agencies and airlines were the worst affected by the pandemic in New Zealand, adding he had not come across another business down 95 per cent on pre-Covid income.

“It’s a two-fold scenario, it’s how much you are down on business, and it’s having to keep staff employed because we have [travel] cancellations and refunds to make on a daily basis.”

On top of the business woes, Laker has been battling cancer for the past year.

But he said he didn’t let the cancer or the business stress him, instead seeing them as challenges.

“I would probably be in a mental home by now if I was stressed, with the business and the cancer going on. Stress isn’t a word I use, it’s just a challenge.”

When diagnosed more than a year ago he was given “not many months”, so had surpassed the expert predictions, he said.

And he believed his business was about to turn a corner in the next month or so.

The vaccination programme would be “at a point where the Government is happy”, and he expected an October announcement on how a “traffic light system” for international travel would work in 2022.

Laker understood there would be no managed isolation requirements when travellers returned from some countries, shorter isolation periods when returning from other countries and two weeks isolation for others.

“That will open things up considerably,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tony and Tracey Laker [file photo].

All going well, he expected Kiwis to start making bookings for their 2022 overseas travel in late October or November.

“We have got through the hardest part, and I’m looking forward to getting into it again.”

The couple’s House of Travel business, named New Zealand's travel agency of the year in 2019, had been operating with nine staff after having to let go 14 in 2020.

Though the wage bill for the past 18 months had cost the couple “a lot” they had managed by being prudent with their money in the years before Covid, he said.

“We had good cash reserves to get us through.”

Their staff had been constantly making “cancellations, bookings and more cancellations” since March 2020.

“A business owner told me recently that business was hard because he’s had none for a fortnight of lockdown, and he’s had to cancel his bookings ... and I said ‘we’ve been doing that for 18 months.’”