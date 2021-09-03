Wedding photographer injured in helicopter crash walking again

Rachel Jordan, pictured shortly before lockdown, started walking for the first time this week.

Nearly three months after surviving a helicopter crash, wedding photographer Rachel Jordan is finally starting to walk again a week before she heads home from hospital.

Christchurch couple Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy were injured in the wedding day helicopter crash on June 12 near Windwhistle, in the Canterbury high country. Jordan was also seriously injured, along with pilot Lynda Harrap.

Zougub spent two weeks in hospital before being discharged. He suffered a broken back, while El Hanafy broke her back, sternum, ribs, and foot. She required surgery on her foot to be able to walk properly again.

Jordan fractured her spine, seven ribs and her sternum in the crash, as well as suffering cuts to her lungs, as well as breaking an arm and fracturing bones in her feet.

After initially fearing she may not be able to talk again, she took her first steps with the help of a walking frame and a bar this week following a long rehabilitation process.

“I just felt like my body was ready to try, so I just tried, and I started walking holding onto the bar,” she told Stuff on Friday.

“That was my goal when I got here, I said I wanted to walk out of here with a walker at least. I'm stoked.”

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions, Jordan's friend, who has been with her almost every day in the hospital, was not able to be there and film her first steps, as they had planned.

Jordan spent about two months in hospitals in Christchurch and Auckland, before being moved to the spinal unit at Auckland Hospital.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A bride and groom, photographer and pilot were injured when a helicopter crashed on a golf course in rural Canterbury.

She said it had been hard not having family allowed to visit her the last few weeks, but was excited about finally going home to Kerikeri next week.

Physically, she said her feet and legs had only recently “started to awaken again”, and there was no timeframe for when she may be able to walk unaided.

“I’m still going to need tonnes of physical therapy ... it's just a matter of how much I can heal and when I heal.

“I'm hoping [in] like another three months a lot of things have changed. I just want to be back up and taking photos and doing weddings and doing everything that I love doing.”

Supplied Newlyweds Fay El Hanafy and Mahdi Zougub had their June 12 wedding day cut short when their helicopter crashed. Both were seriously injured.

She described the last few months as a “crazy journey”, and said she no longer relived the crash itself, instead focusing on “appreciating everything that we have”.

“Just little things like putting your feet in the sand and walking along the beach and things that I personally miss.

“When this sort of stuff happens so much is taken away from you, and you just have to like try to figure out a new way of living.”

Jordan said the support she had received from family and friends, including those in the photography industry, had been “amazing”.

“The support has been incredible, and I think it saved my sanity to be honest. It's kept me really positive throughout the whole time.”

In an earlier interview with Stuff from her hospital bed, Jordan spoke of the final moments before the crash.

As soon as the helicopter took off she started taking photographs.

SUPPLIED Rachel Jordan, pictured with her son Evan, has started to walk again.

But after just a minute in the air, when they were little more than 100 metres off the ground, she heard the engine shut off.

“I looked over and the woman was freaking out with her controls, and then we were in free-fall.

“I was just shocked because it happened so fast. We weren't saying anything ... I'm looking at her like, ‘Oh my god, I hope she lands this thing OK’.”

Rachel Jordan/Supplied This photo was taken by wedding photographer Rachel Jordan shortly before the helicopter she was in crashed at Terrace Downs.

Jordan said she passed out before the helicopter landed. When she woke up she was lying on the ground outside the helicopter and could hear the bride screaming.

“Someone was resuscitating me and making sure I was OK and pinching my feet and back.

“My back was in total agony ... it was like the worst pain ever, and I knew I'd broken [it].”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Four people were injured when the helicopter crashed near Windwhistle, in the Canterbury high country.

The owner of the helicopter, Wyndon Aviation, previously said the crash investigation was in its early stages, but it had been established the engine suffered a “total power loss shortly after take off”.

The company had carried out an internal investigation, including a review of the data and other evidence gathered by independent helicopter pilot Simon Spencer-Bower.

In a statement released by the company, he said Harrap’s actions were a “great example of a professional pilot flying by the book”.