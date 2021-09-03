Five injured after crash involving truck in Lower Hutt

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Hutt.

Five people have been injured, including two critically, after a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck in Lower Hutt at about 4pm on Friday afternoon.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients are in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition and two have minor injuries following the crash on Wainuiomata Road. The road over the hill remains closed.

A nearby resident heard the sirens and walked down to the scene, where he heard that a large dump truck carrying a load of soil was coming from Wainuiomata down the Lower Hutt side of the hill.

READ MORE:

* Man has heart attack during Wainuiomata masters' football tournament

* Person confirmed dead after vehicle crashes into Hutt Valley creek

* Crash in Lower Hutt leaves one person seriously injured



Monique Ford/Stuff The median barrier at the bottom of Wainuiomata Hill has been destroyed.

It hit the median barrier about 100m from the bottom, and hit a car – a small sedan – coming towards it.

This car appeared to become attached to the front of the truck, and both vehicles travelled downhill, hitting a tree and travelling through the wire fence outside the Flight Plastics building.

“[They] missed the lamppost by inches,” the resident said. But they clipped the side of a tree before crashing through the wall of the Flight Plastics building.

The car which was stuck on the front of the truck became detached either on impact, or just before, and the two vehicles sat beside each other, he said.

The fronts of both vehicles were badly caved in.

A young boy, the passenger of the truck, was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.

Monique Ford/Stuff Motorists travelling the Wainuiomata Hill are advised to expect delays.

A police spokeswoman said motorists travelling the Wainuiomata Hill are advised to expect delays.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are advised to delay travel as the road is blocked. More information will be released when confirmed,” she said.

Police ask people who saw what happened, and/or those who have dash cam footage, to contact them on 105.