Police said a report was made about an individual with a firearm on Karaka St in Newton at around 1.30pm.

A police spokesperson said they attended the scene "and a firearm was located".

"Police are speaking with the person involved," they said.

The spokesperson also said there was no indication anyone had been injured or arrested.