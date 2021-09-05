Person suffers serious injuries and police officer hospitalised in two separate assaults in Porirua overnight

Two people were hospitalised, including one police officer, following alleged assaults in Porirua overnight. (File photo).

A member of the public stepped in to help arrest a man who allegedly assaulted and hospitalised a police officer in Porirua overnight.

It was one of two incidents over the space of half an hour in Cannons Creek, with the second unrelated incident leaving one person in serious condition.

On Champion St just after midnight, the driver of a vehicle which had been pulled over by police fled from officers on foot.

A police spokesman said a staff member located the driver a short time later, but was allegedly assaulted in the process.

As a result, the officer received moderate injuries.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said the officer was taken by ambulance to Wellington Hospital. Police confirmed they had since been discharged.

“Police would like to thank a member of the public who assisted the officer and also helped ensure the person responsible was apprehended,” a police spokesman said.

A 25-year-old Porirua man was arrested and charged with failing to remain stopped, resisting police, aggravated assault and excess breath alcohol. He is due to appear in Porirua District Court on Monday.

Shortly after nearby on Mungavin Ave, police were called to the Mobil petrol station about 12.20am after a report a person had been assaulted.

Google maps A police officer was allegedly assaulted on Champion St and shortly after, in a separate incident, a person was seriously assaulted on Warspite Ave.

A police spokesman said the actual assault took place somewhere on Warspite Ave.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was taken to Wellington Hospital in serious condition.

It’s not yet known how many people were involved in the assault, or whether they were known to the victim, a police spokesman said. Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Wellington three 15-year-olds were charged after failing to stop for police and reversing into a police vehicle.

A police spokesman said a stolen vehicle was spotted on Douglas St in the suburb of Mt Cook about 3.45am and the driver was signalled to stop.

“The driver failed to do so and fled from police.”

Police followed the vehicle at the speed limit to a dead-end where the vehicle then reversed into the police vehicle, causing minor damage, the spokesman said.

All three teenagers were charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and one was also charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, possessing instruments for car conversion, possession of cannabis seeds and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

They will appear in the Wellington Youth Court on September 15.

A Tasman St resident, who declined to be named, said he woke to the sound of sirens and then heard a “large impact sound”.

“Three police cars had blocked Tasman Street, and it sounded like the police were shouting at the occupants to get on the ground ... There was maybe 10 police and [the] dog squad,” he said.