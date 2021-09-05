Night-time intruders break into gym, spend 10 hours watching porn and drawing graphic images on walls

The gym's owner believes at least two people broke in, one of whom watched 10 hours of porn

Intruders who broke into a Wellington boxing gym spent 10 hours watching pornography on a computer and drawing more than a dozen pornographic images in bathrooms.

One man caught on CCTV footage at Jai Thai Boxing Gym on Victoria St in the central city spent hours looking through the drawers and sitting in the dark before bowing when leaving the gym, a sign of respect and gratitude in Thai culture.

After the break-in on Thursday night, it appeared someone had also tried to enter the building on Friday and Saturday nights, the gym’s owner, Su-Lin Leong, said.

Leong described the break-in as “creepy” and said while at least $1000 worth of damage had been caused over the three nights, nothing appeared to have been stolen.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The break-in was at Jai Thai Boxing Gym on Victoria St in central Wellington on Thursday night.

The gym is located on one floor of an eight-storey building and no other offices in the building, except for the gym and one empty floor where a computer was, were accessed.

However, bathrooms on seven levels were accessed via a stairway and vandalised with pornographic pictures drawn on the doors and walls in ballpoint pen, which Leong described as “very graphic”.

While only one man was caught on the gym’s CCTV footage, Leong believes there may have been at least one other person also in the building, due to browser history on the computer on the empty floor, showing pornographic websites were accessed from 11pm at night until 9am the next morning.

Supplied Su-Lin Leong owner of Jai Thai Boxing Gym where the break-in took place.

She said there were “hundreds, if not thousands” of porn videos and rap music videos accessed.

“The guy was in the gym for quite a long time, just sitting there in the dark. He wasn't doing anything really dodgy, thankfully, he kept his clothes on. But he was like looking around, snooping around, touching lots of stuff. But then at the same time, the computer downstairs in the other floor that was unoccupied was being accessed.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Nothing was stolen from the gym, but there were dozens of images drawn in several bathrooms.

She said the drawings were quite detailed. “There's like more than a dozen of them, so they must have spent quite a long time doing it,” she said.

Leong wasn’t sure whether the man caught on the gym’s CCTV cameras was the same person who accessed the computer or did the drawings.

Supplied Virtual training has been taking place at the gym during lockdown

Human error may have led to the building not being secured properly on Thursday night, leading to the break-in, Leong said.

Additional security was now being installed at the gym, which had been operating for about 12 years.

The incident had left Leong feeling angry.

“Everyone's in lockdown right now, you know, businesses, we're just trying to operate right now, all our memberships are on hold, so we have zero income.

“People are out there like that, trying to basically prey on people while they're down,” she said.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.