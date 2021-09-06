Covid-19: Internet lovers unable to marry by proxy under 'separated by war' law

A judge has refused a couple who live in different countries the right to marry by proxy. (File photo)

A couple who fell in love over the Internet have had their hopes of a proxy wedding dashed by a Family Court judge who ruled the pandemic is not the same as a war.

The pair met over the internet. He lives in New Zealand and she is a Thai citizen living in Bangkok.

In a recently published judgment, Judge Lex de Jong called it a case about how the lure and power of the Internet has been thwarted by Covid-19.

The pair asked the judge to consider the Marriage Act 1955, which includes a section that allow marriages by proxy.

They explained how they have “created the miracle of love”, meeting by video for an hour or more each day and exchanging multiple messages.

Judge de Jong said the problem was Covid restrictions meant neither could travel to marry.

“Both have experienced unsuccessful relationships, but they have finally found true love together after a wonderful period of four months of getting to know each other deeply.

“I have been provided with a selection of photographs and more intimate messages than I need to demonstrate the intensity of their relationship. It is now about six months since they first met.”

Under the Act, a judge can authorise the marriage if satisfied one party is unable to come to New Zealand because of the existence of a state of war or armed conflict, or serving as a member of the armed forces of any Commonwealth country.

“The [couple] are desperate to marry and do not want to wait until their respective borders open to foreigners.

“They want to find a way to stop Covid coming between them, and they are worried they will miss the opportunity to formalise the deep love they have for each other.”

To bolster their case, they said the situation was tantamount to a state of war, sending the judge media headlines like “Coronavirus; Jacinda Ardern declares war on Covid but Kiwis aren’t listening”.

The judge said there did not appear to be any statutory definition of the phrase state of war or armed conflict, but another case had said it was about governments contending by force.

However, he was not convinced by the argument and declined the application.

He said she was unable to travel to New Zealand as she was not eligible for a visa. She has applied for a visa on humanitarian grounds.