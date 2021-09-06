Man arrested after watching 10 hours of porn during burglary

The break-in was caught on security footage at Jai Thai Boxing Gym in central Wellington.

A man has been arrested after a gym was broken into and vandalised with pornographic drawings, and a computer was used to watch pornography for 10 hours.

Security footage at Jai Thai Boxing Gym in Victoria St in central Wellington showed a man broke in overnight on Friday, and spent hours looking through the drawers and sitting in the dark before bowing when leaving the gym, a sign of respect and gratitude in Thai culture.

In a statement on Monday, a police spokeswoman said a 33-year-old man had been charged with burglary at the gym, and an unrelated burglary allegedly committed in central Wellington the night before, on September 2.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dozens of images were drawn in several bathrooms in the Victoria St building.

He was due to appear in the Wellington District Court today on both matters.

“Wellington police would like to thank the public for coming forward with information about these incidents,” the spokeswoman said.

Jai Thai Boxing Gym owner Su-Lin Leong earlier said bathrooms on seven levels of the building where the gym is located were accessed via a stairway and vandalised with “very graphic” pornographic pictures drawn on the doors and walls in ballpoint pen.

While only one man was seen on the gym’s security footage, Leong believed there may have been at least one other person also in the building, due to browser history on the computer on the empty floor, showing pornographic websites were accessed from 11pm at night until 9am the next morning.