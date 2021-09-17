'Racist, ageist and discriminatory': Does mixed housing work?

John Tamihere at a mayoral debate against incumbent Phil Goff in 2019 – he says he hasn’t ruled out another tilt, purely on the issue of Panuku’s housing policy.

It’s got John Tamihere so exercised, he’s contemplating another tilt at the Auckland mayoralty next year to fight on a single issue.

Waipareira Trust, the social agency Tamihere leads, was due at the Human Rights Tribunal this week to argue that Auckland Council had run an unlawful housing policy which discriminated against the poor, elderly, Māori and Pasifika.

Lockdown has delayed the hearing, but Tamihere is determined to see the fight through, an argument that has so enraged him that he called David Rankin, chief executive of the council’s property arm Panuku, an “idiot”.

Panuku has previously required all of its housing developments to be split three ways between social (that is, state or community housing-provided homes), ‘affordable’ and market-priced housing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

Waipareira had agreed to build a major housing development on council land in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, but wanted a much higher percentage of social housing, arguing there was a desperate need in the area. Panuku disagreed, and cancelled the contract.

The dispute has rumbled on for three years, although Panuku recently attempted to stave off the case – with combined legal costs now at around $900,000 – saying it’s scrapped the policy and offering to pay Waipareira’s costs.

But Tamihere wants to see it through. The issue of “social engineering”, he says, is important and must be resolved.

In the ghetto

“They don’t use the term ‘ghetto’ or ‘slum’,” says Tamihere, with venom. But that’s what he thinks agencies like Panuku mean when they set fixed proportions on housing developments.

After World War II, the British constructed vast social housing estates, such as Orchard Park in Hull or Belle Isle in Leeds – projects of several thousand homes, all of them owned and rented out by the state. It meant places like Leeds, a northern city of 750,000, had more social housing than the entirety of New Zealand.

Some of these estates had social issues, and many were remodelled in the 1990s and 2000s, demolishing apartment tower blocks and reconfiguring community spaces.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A $19.5m refit of Onepoto Primary School is part of Panuku's redevelopment of Northcote; Jacinda Ardern and local MP Shanan Halbert at the recent re-opening.

Nowadays, the prevailing theory is that the best outcomes come in suburbs where there’s a mix of housing. The presence of higher-paying residents has an impact on providing better services, such as transport, higher-decile schools, parks and shops. Some US studies suggest the jury remains out on whether mixed-housing developments really produce better social outcomes for poorer tenants.

Tamihere says Waipareira wanted to build 50 per cent social housing at the Papatoetoe site, to recognise the suburb’s desperate need for affordable housing.

He says artificially low limits are “ethically and morally wrong”. They’re designed to “keep the barbarian out of town”, eschewing the high demand for social housing.

“Poor communities aren’t bad communities, you just need to provide better services to them,” Tamihere says. In neighbouring Ōtara and Māngere, social housing is about half of the supply and “these are not bad communities”.

“You can’t use public land to socially engineer town centres,” he says. “All you are doing is pushing people into poorer areas where the costs are through the roof and the ability to make work down the gurgler.”

He says in their case, Panuku held all the power and wouldn’t negotiate: “It’s do as you are told, or get to the back of the queue and never come to the front again.

“We’ve had the temerity to back our principles, and say it is not about financial gain. We are in the game to build social housing, full stop.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Social housing has changed since Lynda McKenzie first moved in 17 years ago, describing it as being a slum now. (Video published April 2021)

Among the witnesses Tamihere says would have been called at the now-delayed hearing were the economist Shamubeel Eaqub, researcher Charles Waldegrave and writer and housing advocate Jade Kake. He reckons Panuku would be unable to provide compelling evidence to “sustain a social engineering policy that adversely affects old people, poor people and brown people”.

Panuku did not want to put anyone up for interview, citing the pending hearing.

But it confirmed the ‘guidance document’ at the heart of the dispute is “no longer operative”. It is consulting widely on new “thriving town centre guidelines” and will “consider its approach to facilitating residential choices” before the end of the year.

In the interim, housing mix remains a factor it considers while planning work and it remains ‘’committed ... to homes across the full housing spectrum: from social through to affordable and market options”.

Notably, Kainga Ora has taken the same three-way split to the 1500-home development in Northcote, north of the harbour bridge, where former state homes are being torn down and replaced by a more intensive mix of state homes, ‘KiwiBuild’ houses and market-priced homes. Kainga Ora say they don’t have fixed limits to their redevelopments and have some projects which are 100 per cent state housing.

Crucially, according to academic research into the social success of such projects, Panuku - a partner in the project - are doing ‘place-making’ work, renovating local parks, the local primary school, and completely replacing the suburb’s 1950s shopping mall.

The Treasury is predicting a sharp slowdown in house price growth, but the only people who appear to be thriving at the moment are those already on the property ladder.

Vic Crockford, chief executive of the umbrella body Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA), is reluctant to wade deep into the Waipareira v Panuku feud, but says the dispute shows the “learning curve we are all on to create a more responsive housing system”.

The argument does illustrate a couple of key beliefs for Crockford.

One is that a fixed concept (like Panuku’s rigid 33-33-33 split) doesn’t work – each development should be tailored to local needs: “Public land should be used for public good wherever possible, and what public good looks like is different in each place.”

And second, Crockford says, local community housing bodies, like Waipareira, have the local expertise to determine what that mix looks like.

CHA is a strong advocate of ‘inclusionary zoning’, a concept in which private developers are compelled to include a mix of lower-priced housing throughout their projects.

Allowing the market to drive housing development has been a disaster, Crockford says, leaving New Zealand with a severe housing shortage and nearly 130,000 NZ households experiencing severe housing deprivation (more than 50 per cent of income going to housing costs).

supplied American housing academic Mark Joseph specialises in mixed-use housing research.

American academic Mark Joseph, from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, has spent his career studying social housing in the city of Chicago.

He says both Waipareira and Panuku could be correct: “There’s no single right answer in this case.”

Joseph says successful mixed-use housing projects are marked by “aspiration, connection and creativity, rather than fear, isolation and compliance”.

The key factors, he says, are the clarity of the vision and outcomes for the housing, and how much that vision is shared by all stakeholders, including residents.

Joseph says Panuku is right that many cities worldwide have gone for the 33-33-33 split. It’s been a success in financing high-quality new affordable homes, has led renters and buyers of market-rate properties into formerly “marginalised” suburbs, and had positive impacts on surrounding neighbourhoods.

“However, the research, including mine, shows that it has also generated tremendous stigma against those households in the subsidised housing and has left them feeling a greater sense of isolation,” he says. Joseph and colleague Robert Chaskin have labelled this problem “incorporated exclusion”.

But he says that doesn’t mean all 33-33-33 splits are destined for failure. With hard work, those communities can be made inclusive and create good social cohesion and economic mobility.

But Waipareira is also right: the 33-33-33 split doesn’t maximise affordable homes. In a housing shortage, Joseph says, you should maximise the supply of affordable homes. “But if the goals of the housing are not just housing as shelter, but housing as a platform for social and economic mobility – then we have to be strategic and honest about what type of social mix can best lend itself to the social and economic mobility of the residents.”

Joseph says you also need social networks, aspiration, good role models, access to good amenities. “If Waipareira has a plan to provide all of these things with a 100 per cent affordable building – then they should have at it. But it is certainly easier in modern-day society such as it is, to provide all those social and economic resources to a housing complex and a neighbourhood if there is an economic mix of residents. We might wish this were not true, and perhaps things are different in New Zealand, but around the world, this is currently the reality.”

A success story

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Julie Scott, left, with officials including then housing minister Megan Woods and Queensland mayor Jim Boult outside a recent development in Frankton.

While Auckland Council is locked in a costly feud with one of the city’s biggest voluntary agencies, further south a council and a housing association have been working hand in hand.

Queenstown knew it had a problem way back in 2007. House prices were climbing rapidly, and, constrained by topography, there wasn’t much room to grow.

It wasn’t just low-waged workers who couldn’t keep up: key workers like teachers, nurses and police officers were being priced out.

Prompted by a review, Queenstown Lakes District Council set up an independent housing trust, funded by local and central government, and enacted local legislation forcing developers to either hand over money, or part of their site, to the trust for affordable housing.

After all, says trust chief executive Julie Scott, developers were getting a huge financial windfall simply from the land being rezoned to residential, so why not share something with the community?

“You can imagine that developers don’t necessarily want to hand over five per cent, and there is a little bit of tension, but also some developers really do understand the premise behind it and are a bit more egalitarian in their approach and understand the argument that they’ve gained value from the rezoning, so a little bit should come back to the community.”

To date, about $24m in land and cash has been handed over, and the trust has placed 223 households into homes.

The ownership structure varies: 124 have gone into shared ownership, where the trust buys part of the mortgage and slowly sells it back to the homeowner, 11 into rent-to-buy, 47 into affordable public rentals, nine into senior housing, 32 into 'secure home' households, and seven into subsided rentals.

There are 32 homes that have gone into a new leasehold scheme in which the buyer pays the cost of the build and nothing for the land, but pays an annual ground rent of 1.5 per cent of the value of the land. When they sell, they can do so only at the price they paid, plus the consumer price index. It’s a model that Scott says other housing associations are interested in replicating.

The Government’s Kainga Ora has only a tiny presence in the district, which has left the trust as “a one-stop housing shop – there’s no-one else down here”.

The trust has a wait list of 750 households. To get on that list, at least one person in the family must have New Zealand residency, one must be working full-time (a clause that can be waived at their discretion), and have lived in the district for six months. The average family income on the waitlist is $65,000; an entry-level house in Queenstown, says Scott, is $850,000. “This is not going away,” she says.

Recently, the trust bought 50 apartments out of a total of 78 from a developer building one of Queenstown’s first apartment buildings, conscious of a demand for smaller homes. It’s sold eight into the open market to fund 26 into its leasehold programme, 15 into public housing and one into rent-to-buy. The remaining 28 units were sold on the open market by the developer.

While the US has horror stories of ‘poor doors’, where low-income residents enter developments by a different doorway and are barred from shared facilities, this sounds like the ideal mixed-use project: “You walk down the hallway, you’ve no idea what door leads to what tenure.”

End game

In July, Panuku waved the white flag in its dispute with Waipareira. In a letter to Tamihere, Rankin said the principal basis of the claim – that there should be no firm cap on social housing – “is not in contention”.

Rankin said Panuku wanted to facilitate a range of choices “but agrees this is not to be achieved through imposing a rigid cap across all our developments”. He offered to make a joint public statement to that effect and pay towards Waipareira’s costs.

Supplied Panuku chief executive David Rankin tried to settle the argument.

But Tamihere’s reply to Rankin was white hot, criticising Panuku for not settling much earlier, for failing to produce its legal opinion declaring the policy valid (when he had one saying it was not), of dishonestly representing the debate, and having the “audacity” to try to buy Waipareira off with the offer to develop two different parcels of land he said the agency knew were uneconomic.

Tamihere told Rankin he would continue the case “because people like you from privilege and entitlement must never be allowed to use the power of the ratepayer purse string and the monopoly land position that you hold to discriminate against people you consider are beneath you”.

Tamihere claims Panuku has known since 2018 that its policy was illegal, when he presented it with a paper from Wellington barrister Matthew Smith arguing a "strong case” that it breached the Human Rights Act.

It was “arrogance”, he argued, and “misuse of ratepayer money” that Panuku continued regardless, “pursuing a policy they have known to be wrong hoping the Maoris will be burned off. There is no excuse for it”.

An earlier version of this story said Panuku was responsible for the Northcote development. It has been corrected to reflect that Kainga Ora is responsible for the housing build at Northcote, with Panuku responsible for amenities and the shopping centre.