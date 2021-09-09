Unsettled weather for first weekend at alert level 2

With the first alert level 2 weekend for everywhere except Auckland approaching, expect it to be a windy and slightly chilly, MetService says.

Everywhere outside of Auckland shifted out of lockdown on Wednesday, allowing people to visit friends and family outside their bubble and go shopping somewhere other than the supermarket for the first time in weeks.

But despite the added freedom for the weekend ahead, the weather looks unlikely to boost the celebrations.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Heavy rain warnings are in place for the West Coast on Friday.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be pretty unsettled again,” MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman​ said of the weekend forecast for the entire South Island.

With rain already forecast for the West Coast on Friday, Pyselman said the coast could expect more from Sunday.

However, Saturday was not going to be wet. “If you had to pick a day, Saturday’s better than Sunday,” he said.

The east of the South Island is unlikely to see rain, but Saturday’s temperatures will only be about 12 degrees Celsius.

But on Sunday, with a north-westerly wind, temperatures on the east coast will reach about 17 to 18 degrees Celsius, Pyselman said.

MetService issued a warning on Thursday afternoon for unsettled weather across the country from Sunday into early next week.

Alden Williams/Stuff Parts of the West Coast could get up to 160mm of rain.

Severe gales and heavy rain may also hit parts of the country, particularly the West Coast, late on Thursday and into Friday.

A front that moved on to the South Island on Thursday was expected to bring northwesterly gales and heavy rain for western areas, including the Otago and Canterbury headwaters.

A spokesman said severe northwest gales were expected for many exposed parts of the South Island, especially in the east where damaging gusts were possible about the Canterbury high country on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Severe northwest gales were also expected about the central and lower North Island.

MetService issued a heavy swell alert on Thursday from Jacksons Bay to Karamea.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff A strong wind warning is in place for Wairarapa and Canterbury.

Dangerous coastal conditions were expected and extra caution around the coast was recommended.

Metservice has predicted that the Westland ranges south of Otira would get between 120 millimetres and 160mm of rain between 10am Thursday and 11am Friday.

A strong wind warning remains in place for the Canterbury, Southland, Otago, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa regions, with wind gusts of between 120kmh and 140kmh expected on Friday.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” a spokesman said.