Wellington hospitality businesses face 'dire' situation, consider laying off staff while earning third of usual turnover under level 2

Restaurant and bar owner Tony Crosbie talks about how lockdowns have affected his businesses.

Wellington hospitality owners say they are facing “dire situations” and are considering laying off staff due a lack of patronage and alert level 2 restrictions.

Mary Meachen​, owner of Smith the Grocer, in the Old Bank Arcade on Lambton Quay lost $4000 worth of produce when the country swiftly moved into alert level 4 three weeks ago, something she described as “soul-destroying.”

Now while operating under alert level 2, Meachen said she is earning only 30 per cent of normal profits, which isn’t enough to pay her staff their wages.

“We are going to fail at this rate very quickly, we survived the first lockdown, but this is too hard,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Cafe chain shuts 24 stores early after 'disastrous' first day under level 2

* Covid-19 NZ: Location of disinterest – Wellington eatery owner identifies 'holes' in Government's financial support



Ross Giblin/Stuff The owner of Smith the Grocer in Old Bank Arcade said she will soon fail if things continue the way they are under alert level 2.

Under level two restrictions, cafés and restaurants are allowed only 50 customers at one time at indoor venues.

Meache’s café can fit 120 customers and relies heavily on the patronage of government workers, the majority of whom have not yet returned to working in the office.

“It’s absolutely hideous. My power bills are the same, my rates bills are the same, I pay my staff the same.

“It’s obvious we can’t survive,” she said.

A spokesman for the Public Service Commission said alert level 2 guidelines were updated to reflect the stricter rules regarding face coverings, contact tracing and physical distancing in the workplace.

“Agencies can continue alert level 3 arrangements for a short time while planning a careful and progressive return to the usual place of work. This is already under way. It is for agency chief executives to decide how to apply the new guidelines, in the context of their agency workforce,” he said.

Wellington catering company Seasoned & Dressed lost about 97 per cent of its business due to cancellations when alert level 4 was announced three weeks ago, its owner Laurence Benson​ said.

For the next week his company has about four enquiries, catering for about five people each.

Usually the company would cater for 18-25 functions per day for between 20-55 people, Benson said.

He described the situation as a “pretty big hole in the bath.”

“All the water is flooding out and there's not a lot coming back in.”

“It’s a lot harsher than last time and hospo is really suffering big time,” he said.

Mojo Coffee chief executive Pierre van Heerden​ described the first day under level 2 as “disastrous” with all 24 of his Wellington cafés earning about 10-25 per cent of what they were earning pre-lockdown.

On the second day of level 2, patronage slightly picked up, with his cafés trading at about 35 per cent of pre-lockdown levels.

He has closed all cafés early on Wednesday and Thursday and will likely do the same on Friday.

Owner of Dakota Bar, The Establishment and The Residence, Jose Ubiaga​, says if the wage subsidy dries up while Wellington remains under level 2, he will face the decision of having to let staff go.

Ubiaga said this week he’ll be lucky to make 30 per cent of his usual turnover.

“At 30 per cent we won't even cover the wages, let alone rent, electricity, insurance, booze and everything else,” he said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Mojo Coffee chief executive Pierre van Heerden said the first day of trading under Delta level 2 was 'really disastrous' and all 24 Wellington cafés closed early on Wednesday and Thursday.

Functions booked in up until October had been cancelled, with those cancelling saying it was easier to cancel then face the uncertainty of alert levels changing again.

“It's hard to know how long we can hang in there for,” he said.

Francois Febvre​, co-owner of La Cloche said he was trying to remain positive, but was not likely to make any profit for September.

“We’ve got good at adapting to the situation. We just make it work.

“It's not easy, we are not making any money, and we are hoping that things are going to get better

“We can last to the other side of the journey, if it’s a short journey,” he said.