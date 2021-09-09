More than 150 photos of 1981 Springbok Tour go under the hammer

Remembering the 1981 Springbok tour: Liz Roberts recalls the day of the 2nd Test in Wellington.

More than 150 photographs of the 1981 Springbok Tour are going under the hammer to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

The collection of photographs, taken at protests, matches, and on the streets during the tour, are from the Fairfax Media archives.

They presented a “striking look” back in time to a moment unlike any other in New Zealand history, Webb’s auctioneers said.

Fairfax Archive Police officers try to stop protesters from pulling down a fence.

The protest movement sprung up in opposition to South Africa’s apartheid policies and saw unprecedented social unrest – with mass protests, field invasions during games, and pitched battles between protestors and police.

It divided the nation, with many believing sports and politics should not mix. These opposing points of view caused social division not just on the streets and rugby fields, but in workplaces and in homes.

Fairfax Archive A man raises his fist into the air as a plane flys overhead.

“These stunning press photographs capture the extraordinary time of the Springbok tour,” the auction house said.

The images are a small part of the estimated three million prints from the photo archives of Fairfax New Zealand, which ended up in the United States after an ill-fated deal.

Fairfax New Zealand eventually became the locally owned company Stuff Limited.

Fairfax Archive The protest movement sprung up in opposition to South Africa’s apartheid policies.

Webb’s head of art Charles Ninow said The Fairfax Archives: Stop the Tour collection chronicled the most socially polarised moment in Aotearoa’s history.

“The scale of the protests and the level of social division the tour created is unlike anything else.

“Forty years after the fact, it is clear that the protestors were on the right side of history. Yet they were met with fierce opposition at the time.

Fairfax Archive The 1981 Springbok tour divided the nation.

“These photographs capture the intensity of the historical moment in a powerful and distinct way,” Ninow said.

This auction presented New Zealanders with an “affordable opportunity” to own a piece of this “incredibly important moment in our history”, he said.

The images are available on Webb’s website to be bid upon until September 13.